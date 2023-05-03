Coronation will ‘showcase our liberty’ despite tight security, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coronation will ‘showcase our liberty’ despite tight security, says minister

By Press Association
The police and intelligence agencies are mounting a “very complex” security operation around the coronation – with the eyes of the world set to be on the UK (PA)
The police and intelligence agencies are mounting a "very complex" security operation around the coronation – with the eyes of the world set to be on the UK.

The police and intelligence agencies are mounting a “very complex” security operation around the coronation – with the eyes of the world set to be on the UK.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said police are “all over it” and not complacent about the scale of the challenge.

New laws to curb protests came into force on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s ceremony but Mr Tugendhat said the celebrations will “showcase our liberty and our democracy”.

Tom Tugendhat court case
Security minister Tom Tugendhat (PA)

Under the new Public Order Act, protesters who block roads will face up to 12 months behind bars.

An official letter warning of the new powers was sent to anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, which said its campaign around the coronation will proceed as planned.

Republic boss Graham Smith said it is “very odd” the letter came from the Home Office and described it as “intimidatory”.

He told the PA news agency: “We’ve been liaising closely with the police about the protest for weeks. We’ve had meetings with them.

“They’ve said very clearly that they have no problems with our plans. I just can’t understand why the Home Office thinks it’s appropriate to send a letter like that, which was anonymous in terms of no person’s name on it.”

Mr Smith added: “It struck us as intimidatory in a way.”

He said there are plans for 1,700 people to protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday.

Mr Tugendhat said the operation around the coronation will show “security can be a liberator in a democracy, not like an authoritarian state where it’s a controller”.

Asked about the letter sent to Republic, Mr Tugendhat said: “They have the liberty that anybody in the United Kingdom has to protest. What they don’t have the liberty to do is to disrupt others.

“And that’s where we’re drawing and making a difference.”

Pressed on whether the new laws will prevent protesters unfurling banners in certain locations or getting on to the route of the parade, Mr Tugendhat told the BBC’s Today programme: “I’m not going to go through the details of what you can or can’t do for fear of encouraging people to find loopholes in it, for very obvious reason.”

He said the presence of foreign leaders at the coronation adds to the complexity of the operation.

“It’s perfectly possible that we’re dealing with protest groups who have nothing to do with the UK but are seeking to protest against a foreign leader who’s visiting or seeking to make a complaint about something that’s happening hundreds or thousands of miles away.

“So this is a very complex policing operation, a very complex intelligence operation.”

Buckingham Palace incident
The scene outside Buckingham Palace, where a man was arrested after allegedly throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds (Ben Roberts-Haslam/PA)

The arrest of a man after suspected shotgun cartridges were thrown into the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening was a sign of the effectiveness of the security operation, Mr Tugendhat said.

“The police are, to put it mildly, all over it and our intelligence and other security forces are extremely aware of the challenges that we face and ready to deal with them – as the police did quite brilliantly yesterday,” he told Times Radio.

He said the coronation is “an opportunity to showcase the United Kingdom to the world”.

“So we’re very conscious that there are going to be quite literally thousands – possibly hundreds of thousands – of foreign tourists, there are going to be many film crews and journalists from around the world and, of course, we’re going to have heads of state and government coming to celebrate with us on Saturday.

“So this is an enormously important moment for the country.”

In response to a suggestion the operation will cost taxpayers at least £100 million, the security minister told Sky News: “It’s not a figure I recognise.”

He said: “It’s very difficult to pull that out as a separate figure for the simple reason that we have got an enormous amount of effort going in for a major incident like this in different parts of the country – because there are people getting together in streets, there’s people getting together in gatherings across the country because this is a moment of national celebration.

“What I think is worth looking at, though, is how much this is bringing to the country in terms of the number of tourists who are coming, the amount of attention that is coming and, indeed, I hope, the amount of business that will be generated by heads of state and government and other business people coming to the UK at this time to see what we offer.”

