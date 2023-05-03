Huge fires rage at oil depot behind Russian lines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge fires rage at oil depot behind Russian lines

By Press Association
Firefighters work at the side of an oil depot near Taqman in Krasnodar region, south of Russia (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)
Firefighters work at the side of an oil depot near Taqman in Krasnodar region, south of Russia (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

A massive blaze has broken out at an oil depot behind Russian lines as the war in Ukraine stretches into its 15th month, officials said.

The oil depot erupted in flames in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, located east of the Russian-held Crimean Peninsula, according to Krasnodar governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

He did not say what caused the fire, which was described as extremely difficult to put out. Some Russian media outlets said it was likely to have been caused by a Ukrainian drone attack overnight.

Local residents heard an explosion shortly before the fire erupted, Russian news site Baza said.

Building destroyed by shelling
A building destroyed by Russian shelling at night in Zaporizhia, Ukraine (AP)

Military analysts reckon Ukraine is targeting supply lines in the Russian rear as Kyiv gears up for a possible counter-offensive amid improving weather conditions and as it receives large amounts of weapons and ammunition from its Western allies.

At the same time, anticipating a Ukrainian counter-offensive, Russian forces are focused on destroying logistical routes and centres of Ukraine’s armed forces, Kyiv military officials said.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s forces used 26 Iranian-made drones in another night-time attack on Ukraine.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv and elsewhere during the night as Ukrainian air defences shot down 21 of the Russian drones, Ukraine’s Air Force Command said.

No damage or casualties were reported in the third attempt in six days by the Kremlin’s forces to hit Kyiv.

Ukrainian sniper
A Ukrainian army sniper looks on near Bakhmut, Donetsk region (AP)

Both sides reportedly have experienced ammunition shortages after a winter of long-range shelling and missile strikes as the conflict became bogged down in a war of attrition.

Ukraine’s government has been pressing its allies to give it more as officials consider when and how they might start trying to drive Russian forces out of the Ukrainian territory they have occupied.

The US plans to send Ukraine about 300 million dollars (£240 million) in additional military aid, including an enormous number of artillery rounds, howitzers, air-to-ground rockets and ammunition, US officials said.

The new package includes Hydra-70 rockets, which are unguided rockets that are fired from aircraft. It also includes an undisclosed number of rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, mortars, howitzer rounds, missiles and Carl Gustaf anti-tank rifles.

An RPG is fired
A Ukrainian soldier fires an RPG during his training at the frontline positions near Vuhledar, Donetsk (AP)

The weapons will all be pulled from Pentagon stocks, so they can go quickly to the front lines, according to the officials.

New Zealand also said it was increasing its support for Ukraine by adding another year to the deployment of about 100 military personnel who, among other tasks, have been helping train Ukrainian troops in Britain on operating howitzers.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it will also donate an additional 3.3 million dollars (£2.6 million) towards Ukrainian humanitarian, refugee and legal justice efforts.

He said New Zealand has spent about 50 million dollars (£40 million) on financial and military support to Ukraine since the war began.

