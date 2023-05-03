Pope greets Russian Orthodox envoy amid peace mission talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pope greets Russian Orthodox envoy amid peace mission talk

By Press Association
Pope Francis (AP)
Pope Francis (AP)

Pope Francis has greeted the foreign envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church, just days after revealing a secret “mission” is under way to try to put an end to the war in Ukraine.

Metropolitan Anthony attended Francis’ weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square before greeting the Pope at the end.

He presented Francis with an icon, which the Pope blessed.

Anthony was later seen being led off the stage by one of Francis’ aides.

The Pope and the envoy
Pope Francis talks to Metropolitan Anthony (AP)

Francis devoted his remarks at the audience to a recap of his weekend visit to Hungary, during which he made repeated calls for an end to the war.

While in Budapest, he met with Metropolitan Hilarion, Anthony’s predecessor as the foreign envoy of Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian church who has strongly supported the Kremlin’s war and justified it on religious grounds.

During a press conference en route home, Francis praised both Hilarion and Anthony as knowledgeable, as well as being his main conduits to reach Patriarch Kirill.

He was asked if Hilarion and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has maintained relations with Moscow, could facilitate a mediation to the war.

Vatican Pope
Metropolitan Anthony arrives flanked by Leonardo Sapienza to attend Pope Francis’s weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square (AP)

“You can imagine that in this meeting we didn’t only talk about Little Red Riding Hood, right?” Francis replied.

He repeated his willingness to do whatever it takes to end the war.

“Also, there is a mission going on now, but it is not public yet. Let’s see how … When it is public I will talk about it,” he said.

The Vatican has a tradition of diplomatic neutrality, while working behind the scenes to end conflicts.

Last week, before Francis went to Hungary, Ukraine’s prime minister called on the pontiff and asked his help in particular to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

