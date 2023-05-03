Zelensky seeks more firepower for Ukraine in Finland visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Zelensky seeks more firepower for Ukraine in Finland visit

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky waves as he is welcomed by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky waves as he is welcomed by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has travelled to Helsinki for talks with the prime ministers of four Nordic countries as part of his effort to secure greater firepower for his country’s armed forces as they attempt to dislodge Russian troops from occupied areas of Ukraine.

The Nordic countries – Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark – have been among Kyiv’s strongest backers since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Before the meeting with Mr Zelensky in Finland’s capital, Nordic officials appeared ready to provide more aid as the war stretches into its 15th month.

Ukrainian leader
Mr Zelensky listens during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (AP)

Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen said: “There is still an urgent need for military support to ensure that the Ukrainians stand as strong as possible in the fight against Russia.”

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, another of the summit attendees, said: “Here in the north, we have a more unpredictable and aggressive Russian neighbour, and it is important that we discuss together how to face this new situation.”

The talks came a day after US officials said Washington plans to send Ukraine about 300 million dollars (£240 million) in additional military aid, including an enormous number of artillery rounds, howitzers, air-to-ground rockets and ammunition.

The weapons will all be pulled from Pentagon stocks, so they can go quickly to the front lines, according to the officials.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
2
Get Fried owners Martyn Davie and Cheryl Morris outside the new takeaway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
‘Fancy takeaway’ Get Fried opens in Kirkcaldy
3
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
4
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae’s family share Perth funeral plans as they prepare to lay ‘Cammy’ to…
5
(L-R) Malachi McBride, Cameron McEwing and Lewis McEwing leave Perth Sheriff Court.
Tooled up Perth teens were preparing for brawl, court told
6
A general view of Abbotsford Court in Glenrothes
Council to step up patrols over ‘dreadful’ noise at Glenrothes flats
7
Peter Philip, director of Tigh-Na-Muirn Ltd, admitted health and safety breaches.
Monifieth care home resident died after drinking Covid cleaning fluid
8
Jackie McKenzie and others involved with new Broughy ferry community cafe, Braw Tea.
New community cafe to open at Broughty Ferry Castle Green
9
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 9am. Image: James SImpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy