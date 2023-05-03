Ex-president Jair Bolsonaro’s home searched as Brazil probes fake vaccine cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-president Jair Bolsonaro’s home searched as Brazil probes fake vaccine cards

By Press Association
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the press outside his home after Federal Police agents carried out a search and seizure warrant in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. When asked about the search of Bolsonaro’s home in Brasilia, the Federal Police press office gave a statement saying officers were carrying out searches and arrests related to the introduction of fraudulent data related to the COVID-19 vaccine into the nation’s health system. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Brazil’s Federal Police have searched former president Jair Bolsonaro’s home and seized his phone in what they said was an investigation into alleged falsification of Covid-19 vaccine cards.

Several other locations were also searched and six people faced arrest, police said.

The former president confirmed the search on his residence while speaking with reporters, as did his wife Michelle on her Instagram account. She said her phone was not seized, contrary to media reports.

A federal police official said Bolsonaro will be deposed at Federal Police headquarters and confirmed that one of his closest allies, Mauro Cid, was arrested.

Brazil Bolsonaro Police Search
Jair Bolsonaro gets into a car after speaking to the press outside his home (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Asked about the search of Bolsonaro’s home, the Federal Police’s press office said officers were carrying out 16 searches and six arrests in Rio de Janeiro related to the introduction of fraudulent data related to the Covid-19 vaccine into the nation’s health system. The statement did not name Bolsonaro or Cid.

Local media reported that the vaccine cards of Bolsonaro, his advisers and his family members were altered. During the pandemic, he spent months sowing doubt about the efficacy of the vaccine and refusing to get a jab.

In September 2021, that prompted doubt about whether he would be able to attend the UN’s General Assembly in New York.

“There was no adulteration on my part, it didn’t happen,” he told reporters on Wednesday after the search. “I didn’t take the vaccine, period. I never denied that.”

In an interview for Jovem Pan television, Bolsonaro added that his vaccination records were not required for any of his trips to the US.

“The way heads of state are treated is different than for the common citizen. Everything is arranged ahead of time, and in my travels to the United States, I was not at any time required to have a vaccination card,” he said.

The search adds to Bolsonaro’s mounting legal headaches. Federal Police have questioned him at their Brasilia headquarters twice in the past month related to separate investigations, about three sets of diamond jewellery he received from Saudi Arabia and his potential role in sparking the January 8 uprising by his supporters in the capital.

Brazil Bolsonaro Police Search
Federal Police carried out a search and seizure warrant in Brasilia (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Bolsonaro is also the subject of several investigations by Brazil’s electoral court into his actions during the presidential election campaign, particularly his unsubstantiated claims that the nation’s electronic voting system is susceptible to fraud.

Those threaten to strip him of his political rights and render him unable to run for office in upcoming elections.

Separately, Bolsonaro and his allies also face a sprawling Supreme Court-led investigation regarding the spread of alleged falsehoods and disinformation in Brazil, and a federal police investigation for the alleged genocide of the Indigenous Yanomami people in the Amazon rainforest by encouraging illegal miners to invade their territory and thereby endangering their lives.

The former president has denied wrongdoing in all of the cases under investigation.

The police statement said the insertion of false Covid-19 data occurred between November 2021 and December 2022, and enabled the people whose vaccine cards were altered to comply with the US vaccine requirement to enter the country.

Brazil Bolsonaro Police Search
Security guards in front of the home of Jair Bolsonaro (Eraldo Peres/AP)

The investigation indicates the objective was related to “ideological agendas” and meant to “sustain the discourse aimed at attacking the vaccine against Covid-19″, the statement said.

For months, Bolsonaro insisted the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine was a treatment for Covid-19, despite a lack of robust medical evidence.

At one point, he warned Brazilians there would be no legal recourse against Pfizer for anyone suffering irreversible side effects. He also linked the vaccine to Aids — an assertion rejected by doctors and scientists — prompting a justice of Brazil’s top court to order his comments be investigated.

Brazil’s pandemic death toll was the second-highest in the world. A congressional investigation determined Bolsonaro should be indicted for bungling the nation’s Covid response, including him pushing unproven treatments.

Bolsonaro recently returned to Brazil after several months in the US, where he mostly kept a low profile aside from a few speaking engagements.

This weekend, as he seeks to reclaim his position of influence in Brazil, he travelled to the interior of Sao Paulo state and appeared at a massive agriculture show.

