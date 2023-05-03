Animal welfare charity takes Government to court over Frankenchickens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Animal welfare charity takes Government to court over Frankenchickens

By Press Association
The case has been brought to the High Court by The Humane League (Danny Halpin/PA)
The case has been brought to the High Court by The Humane League (Danny Halpin/PA)

An animal welfare charity has taken the Government to court in an effort to end the practice of breeding “Frankenchickens”.

Up to 90% of chickens sold in the UK are reared through intensive selective breeding to favour faster-growing poultry that can be brought to market sooner.

Over one billion chickens a year are bred and slaughtered in this way and they can reach a weight of 2.2kg in 35 days – 12 weeks faster than 50 years ago – while many are kept in unsanitary conditions.

Their rapid growth, with energy directed towards the muscles, can cause severe health problems for the birds such as leg deformities, organ failure and ascites – also known as water belly – where fluid leaks from the liver into the abdomen causing chronic pain and heart attacks.

Many birds also spend up to 70% of their life sitting, which causes lesions on the feet and other body parts that are consistently pressed against the floor. Lame birds can spend up to 86% of their life sitting.

The Humane League, which has brought the case to the High Court, says the Government has misinterpreted the law in allowing farmers to breed fast-growing chickens and that any adjustment to the birds’ environment would not improve their welfare sufficiently as the health problems come from their genes.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) says it does not have to set laws on keeping particular breeds and that responsibility lies instead with farmers.

Also involved is the RSPCA which has said that fast-growing breeds cannot be kept without detriment to their welfare.

Sean Gifford, managing director of The Humane League, said: “We call them Frankenchickens because they’re so unnatural. They have suffering hard-coded into their DNA.

“They grow four times quicker than they normally would and their bodies collapse from the weight.

“Up to 30% of these chickens on farms are suffering from chronic pain or leg deformities, they collapse on the floor of the sheds and have open wounds on their stomachs and legs from living in their own faeces and urine. It’s cruelty to animals, plain and simple.”

Edward Brown KC, representing The Humane League, said the charities and the Government disagreed on the interpretation of animal welfare law, specifically one paragraph.

It reads: “Animals may only be kept for farming purposes if it can reasonably be expected, on the basis of their genotype or phenotype, that they can be kept without any detrimental effect on their health or welfare.”

Benjamin Zephaniah
Poet and lifelong vegan Benjamin Zephaniah, centre, said no animal should have to suffer like fast-growing chickens (Danny Halpin/PA)

Mr Brown said: “There does appear to be a legal uncertainty, possibly a legal no-man’s-land, and the consequences of that is that the policies, practices and enforcement approach of the secretary of state are all based on an anterior legal error as to what the legal obligations are.”

Defra argues that fast-growing chicken breeds are not inherently condemned to suffer health problems and that there is no scientific consensus saying so.

A spokesperson said: “We are proud to have some of the highest animal welfare standards in the world.

“All farm animals are protected by robust animal health and welfare legislation. This sets out detailed requirements on how farmed livestock, including meat chickens, must be kept.

“It is also an offence to cause any captive animal unnecessary suffering.”

Outside court, a crowd of animal welfare supporters gathered chanting “justice for chickens” and holding banners.

Among them was poet and lifelong vegan Benjamin Zephaniah who said: “I don’t believe in eating animals, but if you are going to, at least let the animal live a life.

“No animal deserves to be bred in a way that gives them muscle pain, joint pain, leg pain, just so they grow 400% bigger over a certain period of time.

“A lot of these industries are not driven by simply feeding people and making a bit of a profit on top. It’s making maximum profit, and I can’t really think of another word but greed.

“It’s not rocket science. There’s another way, we can treat animals better. You can have better quality meat without all the cruelty.

“We should strive to do the least harm and the most good. It really is as simple as that.”

