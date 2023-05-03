Indian no-frills air carrier Go First files for bankruptcy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Indian no-frills air carrier Go First files for bankruptcy

By Press Association
Go First staff work at the airline ticket counter at Indra Gandhi International Airport (AP)
Go First staff work at the airline ticket counter at Indra Gandhi International Airport (AP)

No-frills Indian air carrier Go First has filed for bankruptcy and suspended its flights for three days, causing hardships for thousands of fliers.

A statement on the carrier’s website said the cancellations were caused by operational reasons.

“A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly,” the statement said.

In a message to employees, airline chief Kaushik Khona said US aerospace manufacturer Pratt and Whitney had failed to supply it with replacements for faulty aircraft engines, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

Pratt and Whitney made no immediate comment.

Go First passengers
A group of passengers wait after their Go First flight was cancelled at Indra Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi (AP)

Mr Khona said the carrier was doing everything possible to navigate the situation with utmost care and concern for all staff.

Go First had an average of 30,000 daily domestic passengers in March, so the disruption in flights is expected to affect about 90,000 passengers, media reports said.

The airline is owned by India’s Wadia group.

India’s civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindi said the government was helping the beleaguered airline.

He said: “Go First has been faced with critical supply chain issues with regard to its engines. The government has been assisting the airline in every possible manner.”

The Indian Express daily said the company’s trouble with engines has forced it to ground half of its fleet of about 60 aircraft.

