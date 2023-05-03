Anne thanks officers preparing for coronation as her new military role emerges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anne thanks officers preparing for coronation as her new military role emerges

By Press Association
The Princess Royal, as Colonel of The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons), meets officers and senior non-commissioned officers of The Household Division during her visit to Wellington Barracks, central London, ahead of the coronation (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Princess Royal, as Colonel of The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons), meets officers and senior non-commissioned officers of The Household Division during her visit to Wellington Barracks, central London, ahead of the coronation (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Princess Royal has been appointed the Senior Colonel of the Household Division by the King, it has emerged.

Anne, who is Colonel of the Household Cavalry’s Blues and Royals, was given the role by Charles when he became Colonel in Chief of the Household Division’s regiments on the Queen’s death.

Her new position was confirmed by Buckingham Palace after she visited a central London barracks to thank senior military who worked through the night rehearsing servicemen and women for the coronation.

King Charles III coronation
Anne joined officers and senior non-commissioned officers of The Household Division for a group photo (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Anne visited Wellington Barracks near Buckingham Palace and chatted to officers and senior non-commissioned officers of the Household Division who will take part in processions escorting the King to and from Westminster Abbey.

When the coronation procession is staged after Charles is crowned, Anne will travel on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the King and his wife.

In her role as Senior Colonel, the princess will host a traditional dinner for her fellow Household Division Colonels – who include the Princess of Wales, the Colonel of the Irish Guards – on the eve of the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

At the event it is decided which regiment will be given the honour of trooping their colour the following year.

With last-minute preparations for Saturday’s coronation ramping up, early morning rehearsals were staged in the capital, revealing the first glimpses of the grandeur of the planned processions.

King Charles III coronation
The Princess Royal chatted to a number of officers (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Hundreds of soldiers, many on horseback, marched from Buckingham Palace past Trafalgar Square and Downing Street to Westminster Abbey shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The diamond jubilee state coach and gold state coach travelled down The Mall as part of the dry-run for the full event.

Royal fans waited for more than three hours for the parade to make a return trip.

