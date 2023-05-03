Critics hit out at police plan to use facial recognition on coronation crowds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Critics hit out at police plan to use facial recognition on coronation crowds

By Press Association
Human rights campaigners have hit out at the use of the technology (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Human rights campaigners have hit out at the use of the technology (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Human rights campaigners have heavily criticised potential police use of facial recognition on crowds attending the coronation.

The Metropolitan Police is considering using the technology over the weekend, with a watch list of people that officers believe pose a risk to public safety.

This could include wanted criminals or offenders under strict licence conditions, the force said.

The back of a uniformed officer, looking up at a facial recognition camera that is mounted on the roof of a green van.
Facial recognition technology in use during a previous deployment in Leicester Square, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

But human rights campaigners have hit out at the use of the technology.

Emmanuelle Andrews, policy and campaigns manager at Liberty, said: “Facial recognition is a dystopian tool that violates our rights and threatens our liberty.

“We all have the right to go about our lives without being surveilled and monitored – but this weekend, anyone in the vicinity of the King’s coronation is at risk of having their face scanned by this oppressive technology.

“In 2020, we won a ground-breaking case against facial recognition – with a judge ruling that this tool breaches our privacy rights, data protection laws and equality laws.

“This use of facial recognition will have a huge impact on all of our right to protest.

“We have already seen a huge crackdown on protest ahead of the coronation, with new measures brought in this week to further restrict the ways in which people can make their voices heard.

“Now it’s likely that facial recognition will be used to monitor anyone who wants to exercise their right to protest – an extremely worrying development. Facial recognition is a threat to our freedom – it needs to be banned.”

Last month, research showed there were minimal discrepancies for race and sex when the technology was used at certain settings. It was also found to correctly identify between identical twins.

But it was less accurate at other settings for black people, and also those under the age of 20.

Previous false positive identifications when the Met has deployed the technology have included a 14-year-old black schoolboy in uniform, and a French exchange student who had only been in the country for a few days.

Big Brother Watch’s legal and policy officer Madeleine Stone said: “This Orwellian technology may be used in China and Russia but has no place on the streets of Britain, least not during the coronation.

“The hundreds of thousands of innocent people attending this historic event must not be treated like suspects in a line-up and subjected to biometric police identity checks.

“The use of live facial recognition would have a serious chilling effect on the right to free speech on a day when thousands will be considering celebrating or protesting.”

There is a dispute between police and campaigners over how many people are incorrectly identified using the technology.

Ms Stone added: “If this dangerously inaccurate technology is deployed at the coronation it is unlikely to have any policing benefits but would have a serious cost to police resources and the public’s privacy rights, meaning many people will be wrongly flagged as criminals and forced to prove their innocence.

“Live facial recognition is not referenced in a single UK law, has never been debated in Parliament, and is one of the most privacy-intrusive technologies ever used in British policing.

“This dystopian technology should not be anywhere near the coronation. The Home Secretary should urgently ban police use of live facial recognition.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan told journalists on Wednesday that the Metropolitan Police was considering using facial recognition during the coronation.

In a further statement, the force said: “We intend to use facial recognition technology in central London.

“The watch list will be focused on those whose attendance on Coronation Day would raise public protection concerns, including those wanted for offences or have an outstanding warrant for arrest issued by the courts, or those under relevant offender management programmes in order to keep the public safe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
2
Get Fried owners Martyn Davie and Cheryl Morris outside the new takeaway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
‘Fancy takeaway’ Get Fried opens in Kirkcaldy
3
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
4
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae’s family share Perth funeral plans as they prepare to lay ‘Cammy’ to…
5
(L-R) Malachi McBride, Cameron McEwing and Lewis McEwing leave Perth Sheriff Court.
Tooled up Perth teens were preparing for brawl, court told
6
A general view of Abbotsford Court in Glenrothes
Council to step up patrols over ‘dreadful’ noise at Glenrothes flats
7
Peter Philip, director of Tigh-Na-Muirn Ltd, admitted health and safety breaches.
Monifieth care home resident died after drinking Covid cleaning fluid
8
Jackie McKenzie and others involved with new Broughy ferry community cafe, Braw Tea.
New community cafe to open at Broughty Ferry Castle Green
9
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 9am. Image: James SImpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy