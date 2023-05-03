Statue of Manchester United great Jimmy Murphy unveiled at Old Trafford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Statue of Manchester United great Jimmy Murphy unveiled at Old Trafford

By Press Association
A new statue of former Manchester United player Jimmy Murphy, designed by sculptor Alan Herriot, outside the Stretford End at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday May 3, 2023.
A new statue of former Manchester United player Jimmy Murphy, designed by sculptor Alan Herriot, outside the Stretford End at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday May 3, 2023.

Jimmy Murphy, one of the most important figures in Manchester United’s history, has been immortalised in a statue outside Old Trafford.

Family members, senior club leaders, former players and fan representatives were in attendance on Wednesday as the tribute was unveiled outside the Stretford End.

Murphy was Sir Matt Busby’s right-hand man and his statue is located close to where he used to coach the Busby Babes on a cinder training pitch.

The Welshman, who died in 1989, served as United’s chief coach and then assistant manager between 1945 and 1971.

Murphy was also Wales manager and international duty meant he missed United’s match in Belgrade in 1958 and the tragic return flight.

He remarkably kept the side going after the Munich air disaster, taking temporary charge until the end of the season with Busby hospitalised.

Murphy even led United to the FA Cup final against Bolton – a match that took place on this day 65 years ago.

Murphy managed Wales at the World Cup in Sweden the following month – the national team’s only appearance on the world stage until last year.

Current boss Rob Page was another in attendance at Wednesday’s ceremony, where Murphy’s son – Jim Murphy Jr – and United chief executive Richard Arnold were among the speakers.

Jimmy Murphy, front left, in the dugout for the 1958 FA Cup final with Matt Busby in the row behind him
Jimmy Murphy, front left, in the dugout for the 1958 FA Cup final with Matt Busby in the row behind him (PA)

Sir Alex Ferguson recorded a video tribute as he was unable to attend.

The statue is deserved recognition for Murphy, who is already commemorated with the naming of a building at Carrington and the club’s young player of the year award.

Erik ten Hag was unable to attend the ceremony due to Thursday’s Premier League match at Brighton but his admiration for Murphy could not have been clearer.

“I think it’s very good that the club gives so much honour and recognition to a main person in the history of Manchester United,” the Dutchman said in the Jimmy Murphy Centre.

“He stands for more symbols – symbol of youth, youth development. He stands for resilience and determination.

Jimmy Murphy’s family including son Jim (second left) and daughters Anne (centre) and Pat at the unveiling
Jimmy Murphy’s family including son Jim (second left) and daughters Anne (centre) and Pat at the unveiling (Nick Potts/PA)

“They are the standards for Manchester United. It’s driven by this person after the Munich (air disaster).

“A manager fell away, many players fell away and the club was devastated. They bounced back and this person played a main role, so it is totally deserved he gets honoured for this.

“The club is doing that with the Jimmy Murphy Centre, the Jimmy Murphy Player of the Year and now a statue. It’s fantastic.”

Brian Kidd, who came through the United academy to score in the 1968 European Cup triumph, paid tribute to Murphy.

“The Babes were something special with me being a young lad and it is so fitting with Jimmy because I think he is one of the most important people,” Kidd, Ferguson’s former assistant, said.

“His legacy in Manchester United’s history, there is no doubt about it.

“He was demanding and challenging but on the other side of the coin, he was so supportive and always there for you.

“It was something Jimmy and Sir Matt went for, a youth policy, which in those days was unheard of.

“Again from the outside looking in, it looks that for Erik, if the kids are good enough, he’ll play them and that was the mantra of Sir Matt and Jimmy Murphy.”

European Cup winner Alex Stepney added: “The youth policy they had here back then was incredible and it has kept rolling and rolling. Everyone that comes through, it goes back to Jimmy Murphy.

Brian Kidd
Brian Kidd attended the statue unveiling (Nick Potts/PA)

“A practice match at the Cliff would be a first-team defence and a youth or reserve forward line versus the first team forward line and the reserve team defence.

“What Jimmy used to do was go along the touchline. He knew what we could do but it was the young kids coming through and playing with Denis (Law), George (Best), Bobby (Charlton).

“He was telling them how to get on with that situation and when they were good enough, they came through.”

Murphy Jr reflected: “I didn’t think it would happen. When I had a (heart) bypass when I was 46, two years later my wife organised a charity match with ex-United players so we are going back to 1986, 1987, 1988 and they were trying then to get either the scoreboard end named after Jimmy Murphy or a statue up and finally it is up.

“I am just sorry people like Bobby Charlton and Wilf McGuinness can’t be here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
2
Get Fried owners Martyn Davie and Cheryl Morris outside the new takeaway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
‘Fancy takeaway’ Get Fried opens in Kirkcaldy
3
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
4
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae’s family share Perth funeral plans as they prepare to lay ‘Cammy’ to…
5
(L-R) Malachi McBride, Cameron McEwing and Lewis McEwing leave Perth Sheriff Court.
Tooled up Perth teens were preparing for brawl, court told
6
A general view of Abbotsford Court in Glenrothes
Council to step up patrols over ‘dreadful’ noise at Glenrothes flats
7
Peter Philip, director of Tigh-Na-Muirn Ltd, admitted health and safety breaches.
Monifieth care home resident died after drinking Covid cleaning fluid
8
Jackie McKenzie and others involved with new Broughy ferry community cafe, Braw Tea.
New community cafe to open at Broughty Ferry Castle Green
9
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 9am. Image: James SImpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy