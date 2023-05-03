Viral sensation duck Long Boi missing from university campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Viral sensation duck Long Boi missing from university campus

By Press Association
York university campus duck Long Boi went viral due to his impressive stature (Danny Lawson/PA)
York university campus duck Long Boi went viral due to his impressive stature (Danny Lawson/PA)

A duck that became an internet sensation has disappeared from the university campus where he lived.

The mallard-Indian runner cross, named Long Boi due to his tall stature, was dubbed a local celebrity at the University of York.

Long Boi arrived on campus in 2019 and went viral after a Reddit post incorrectly described him as “the tallest mallard duck to have ever lived… over 1m tall”.

It was later confirmed the duck stands at around 70cm.

York university campus duck
Long Boi (right) has not been seen since mid-March (Danny Lawson/PA)

A post on an Instagram account dedicated to Long Boi, which has more than 56,000 followers, confirmed he has not been seen since mid-March.

The post said: “Long Boi’s age is unknown and he has never gone missing like this before. Very sadly, this disappearance suggests a strong possibility that Long Boi may have passed away.

“It is unclear how or exactly when this may have happened, and we can only hope that if Long Boi really is gone, his passing was peaceful.

“Any information on sightings of Long Boi or his last known location would be incredibly useful in working out what may have happened.”

The post finished: “Long Boi’s rise to fame has also introduced us to new duck-loving friends, not just in York, but all around the world, brought together by our love for one incredibly unique duck – Long Boi will always be remembered by those who knew and loved him.”

Long Boi has featured on Greg James’s BBC Radio 1 show and James Corden’s The Late Late Show in the US.

Zoe Duffin, who runs the Instagram account, told the PA news agency in 2021: “We started feeding and taking photos of him, coining the name Long Boi due to his tall stature.

“We did feel a bit sorry for him, as he didn’t fit in with all the other ducks and was being shunned by them, he seemed quite lonely.

“Over time he’s grown quite a following with York students, he’s quite a campus celebrity, and has since flourished and integrated with the other waterfowl.”

