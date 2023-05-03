PSG condemn fans who chanted for Neymar to leave club outside his house

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paris St Germain have condemned the actions of supporters who are understood to have gathered outside the home of Neymar and chanted for him to leave the club.

It has been a tumultuous week for the Ligue 1 outfit, who suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia and saw their title hopes hit after a home defeat to Lorient on Sunday.

Fans were filmed on Wednesday chanting for the board to resign outside club headquarters before further clips showed a group of supporters visit the home of Neymar and called for him to move on.

Messi was also believed to be the target of frustration with fans chanting for the World Cup winner to leave, having recently jeered the Argentinian in home matches.

“Paris St Germain most strongly condemns the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals that took place on Wednesday,” a club statement read.

“Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions.

“The club gives its full support to its players, its staff and all those targeted by such shameful behaviour.”

Reports suggest Messi will leave Parc des Princes at the end of the campaign following two seasons in Paris.