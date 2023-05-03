Tributes paid to teenager killed in Cardiff car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tributes paid to teenager killed in Cardiff car crash

By Press Association
(Family handout/ South Wales Police/ PA)
(Family handout/ South Wales Police/ PA)

Family members have paid tribute to a 15-year-old girl with a “beautiful smile that would light up a room” after she died in a car crash in Cardiff.

Keely Morgan was hit by a vehicle in Heol Trelai, Caerau, in the west of the city just after 9.30pm on Monday and she was later declared dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and the investigation is ongoing, South Wales Police (SWP) said.

In a joint statement, the teenager’s mother Sian Morgan and step-father Liam Coulthard said they are “devastated at the sudden loss of Keely”, who will “never be forgotten”.

They said: “Our hearts are broken, and we never imagined anything like this would ever happen to us.

“Keely always had such a beautiful smile that would light up a room.

“She was sensible, kind and not one person ever had a bad word to say about her.

“In such a short time in this world, she had touched so many people and she had so many plans that have now been so cruelly taken away.”

Ms Morgan and Mr Coulthard said they have “been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support from our community” and thanked people for their support.

“Finally, to anyone at the scene who tried to help Keely and to all the emergency services who tried their best, again as family we are grateful for your efforts,” they added.

“Rest in peace Keely. You will never be forgotten.”

Martin Hulland, headteacher at Cardiff West Community High School, said his students and staff were “absolutely devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Keely Morgan from Year 10”.

Mr Hulland praised her as “an exceptional student who loved school” and said “we will all miss her terribly”.

In a statement, he said: “There was an enormous sense of shock and a huge outpouring of grief as we received the terrible news yesterday.

Keely Morgan death
A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving (Family handout/ SWP/ PA)

“Keely was an exceptional student who loved school.

“She was a good friend to many students and had a real passion for drama.

“Her family were outstanding supporters of the school.

“Keely demonstrated high levels of resilience to overcome serious health issues and was a superb role model to so many.

“She was described as an ‘absolute star’ by her head of year, and we will all miss her terribly.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends, and we will do all we can to provide care and support at this incredibly difficult time.”

The force has said the incident involved Ms Morgan, who was a pedestrian, and a black Vauxhall Astra.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident or of either Ms Morgan or the car prior to the collision are being asked to make contact with police quoting reference *140268.

Ms Morgan’s family are said to be being supported by a family liaison officer and have asked to be allowed to come to terms with their grief in private.

A spokesperson for SWP said: “Our thoughts remain with Keely’s family at this time.”

