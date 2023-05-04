What the papers say – May 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – May 4

By Press Association
What the papers say
What the papers say

Royal stories again take centre stage on several of Thursday’s newspaper front pages, but a range of other topics battle for attention.

Security in London is the main focus of the royal stories as the countdown to the coronation continues.

The Daily Mail splits its front page between a picture of the coronation rehearsal on The Mall and what it calls the “biggest security operation ever” with 11,500 police officers and facial recognition cameras scanning the crowd.

Metro says a “ring of steel” is being placed around the King with security reviewed following the arrest of a man outside Buckingham Palace.

Security is also the focus of the Daily Mirror front page as it warns police will take “very swift” action against any protests which disrupt the coronation.

The i takes a different royal slant, saying Charles is set to play a central role in improving relations between the UK and Europe after Brexit.

A picture of the Queen Consort and a story on potential coronation protests make the front of The Daily Telegraph, but the lead focuses on a “best ever” drug in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

That story also makes the front page of the Daily Express which says the new treatment, which slows the condition by more than a third in patients showing early symptoms, provides “real hope” for millions.

The Times also features the Alzheimer’s treatment and a coronation rehearsal picture, but it focuses on warnings from Conservative MPs that the party must avoid becoming the “party of nimbyism” after dropping housebuilding targets.

Tennis star Emma Raducanu is pictured on the front of The Guardian after surgery which will rule her out of Wimbledon, but the front page concentrates on elite UK schools with links to the slave trade.

The Sun concentrates on a showbiz story, revealing that Taylor Swift is dating The 1975 singer Matty Healy.

The Financial Times focuses on the head of the London Stock Exchange calling for higher pay for bosses to deter companies from moving overseas.

And the Daily Star delves into the world of artificial intelligence and fears it will create new religions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brian Millar can be seen wielding the hammer in a still from the shop's CCTV. Image: Crown Office.
Pensioner, 70, comes out on top in Dundee shop robbery hammer battle
2
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
3
CR0042662, Laura Devlin, Carnoustie, A National Lottery syndicate from a car garage in Angus arrived at work to discover they had scooped a £1M EuroMillions win in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. Picture shows; the group from GPG Montrose Garage celebrate their win together. Wednesday 3rd May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Montrose garage workers celebrate £1m EuroMillions win
4
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
5
Joanna Cherry
KEZIA DUGDALE: Joanna Cherry is many things but ‘cancelled’ isn’t one of them
9
6
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
7
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife teacher ‘told kids she was asked to buy husband porn, used N-word and…
8
DJ Craig Douris has called it a day after 33 years. Image: Craig Douris
Dundee Fat Sam’s DJ quits after 33 years on the decks
9
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
10
Dundee United have rediscovered the bond with their fans. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin ‘blown away’ as Dundee United boss salutes Arabs for 40-minute St Johnstone…