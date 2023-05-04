Brazilian with 2,000 memorabilia pieces says royals ‘an extension of my family’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Brazilian with 2,000 memorabilia pieces says royals ‘an extension of my family’

By Press Association
Savio Valei, 22, from Brazil, has more than 2,000 pieces of royal memorabilia (Danielle Furlan/PA)
Savio Valei, 22, from Brazil, has more than 2,000 pieces of royal memorabilia (Danielle Furlan/PA)

A 22-year-old from Brazil with a collection of more than 2,000 pieces of royal memorabilia has said he considers the royals “an extension of my own family” as he prepares for a “historic” celebration on coronation day.

Since the age of 15, Savio Valei has been dedicating himself to building a royal collection, which includes a doll of the Princess of Wales that cost £240 (1,500 Brazilian Real).

Mr Valei, who works as a lawyer and will turn 23 a week after the coronation, said he is “really excited” for the “historic day” and will coincide his birthday celebrations with the King’s coronation.

“My birthday is May 12th, so I decided to celebrate my birthday on coronation day,” Mr Valei told the PA news agency.

“I’m going to decorate the whole house with red, blue and white flags and balloons. It will be a wonderful and historic day.”

Savio Valei standing in front of his display shelves full of royal memorabilia holding a newspaper with a picture of King Charles III on the front page
Mr Valei will coincide his 23rd birthday celebrations with the King’s coronation (Danielle Furlan/PA)

Mr Valei follows the royal family from Sao Paulo but considers them as part of his own family as he “loves the legacy they carry”.

“I like the royal family because first of all, they are a family,” he said.

“I just love the legacy they carry – the royal genealogy, the history, the tradition, and I also enjoy following their lives and work.

“They are like an extension of my own family.

“I’ve followed them all these years, I celebrate the important dates and I’m saddened by the deaths and family fights.”

Mr Valei has “always loved British history” and first became interested in the royal family after the birth of Princess Charlotte, saying “it was love at first sight”.

“I remember that on May 9 2015 I was celebrating my 15th birthday and everyone was talking about the clothes that Prince George wore to visit his newborn sister,” he said.

“It made me curious and I started researching and never stopped.”

A framed picture of Mr Valei’s card and flower laid in Hyde Park in September 2022 in memory of Queen Elizabeth II (Savio Valei)

Among his favourite memorabilia pieces is a framed picture of a handwritten card and bouquet of white roses, placed in Hyde Park by his friends who live in London after Queen Elizabeth II’s death last September.

His message read: “Dear Queen Elizabeth, thank you for everything. Rest in peace. With love Savio Valei.”

The card and flowers were a gift from Mr Valei and he asked his friends to capture a picture of them among the other tributes so he could hang the image on his wall to remember the late Queen.

His bedroom is decorated from floor to ceiling with an array of memorabilia from magazines to dolls.

Despite this dedicated space in his home, he admitted there is now little room to display everything.

“I have approximately 2,000 pieces, including books, magazines, mugs, dolls, tea tins, photos, replicas,” he said.

“The most expensive memorabilia I own is probably a Kate Middleton wedding doll – it’s 50cm long and I still haven’t found a suitable place to display it.”

As well as admiring the King, the lawyer also has great respect for the Queen Consort and said she is “an excellent Queen”.

“Charles has been preparing for many years to be King, so I’d say he is more than fit for this supreme role,” he said.

“Camilla will also make an excellent Queen, she has earned my respect and admiration during these years of working for the royal family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brian Millar can be seen wielding the hammer in a still from the shop's CCTV. Image: Crown Office.
Pensioner, 70, comes out on top in Dundee shop robbery hammer battle
2
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
3
CR0042662, Laura Devlin, Carnoustie, A National Lottery syndicate from a car garage in Angus arrived at work to discover they had scooped a £1M EuroMillions win in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. Picture shows; the group from GPG Montrose Garage celebrate their win together. Wednesday 3rd May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Montrose garage workers celebrate £1m EuroMillions win
4
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
5
Joanna Cherry
KEZIA DUGDALE: Joanna Cherry is many things but ‘cancelled’ isn’t one of them
9
6
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
7
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife teacher ‘told kids she was asked to buy husband porn, used N-word and…
8
DJ Craig Douris has called it a day after 33 years. Image: Craig Douris
Dundee Fat Sam’s DJ quits after 33 years on the decks
9
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
10
Dundee United have rediscovered the bond with their fans. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin ‘blown away’ as Dundee United boss salutes Arabs for 40-minute St Johnstone…