Man arrested for heckling royal ceremony fears second run-in with police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man arrested for heckling royal ceremony fears second run-in with police

By Press Association
Union flags hang from the street furniture outside Buckingham Palace on the Mall (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Union flags hang from the street furniture outside Buckingham Palace on the Mall (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A man who was arrested for shouting “who elected him?” during a proclamation ceremony for the King fears he will be detained again as he takes part in a planned protest during the coronation.

Symon Hill, 46, called out during the ceremony at Carfax Tower in Oxford in September and was handcuffed and arrested.

He was charged with using threatening or abusive words or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, but this was later dropped by prosecutors after a review.

Mr Hill, who is from Oxford, plans to take part in the Republic protest in central London on Saturday, which has been organised in co-operation with the Metropolitan Police.

On Wednesday the force said officers would take a tough line with protesters who disrupt the coronation.

Deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “We have an extremely low threshold for anybody or anything that will disrupt this event and what you will see is very swift action from us.”

Mr Hill told the PA news agency he fears arrests will be made on “spurious grounds” and that members of the public are being put off exercising their right to protest.

He said: “I find the deputy assistant commissioner’s comments really alarming.

“Back in September, several people, including me, were arrested for voicing dissent to monarchy.

“After that, senior police officers made comments about respecting the right to protest, but that didn’t last long.

“If the police were simply applying the law in a neutral way as they often claim, this would include respecting the right to protest, not choosing their own ‘thresholds’ for peaceful dissent.”

New laws have come into force this week giving police greater powers to deal with protesters, including arrest for locking on, a tactic used to make it harder for officers to move demonstrators.

“In the last few days we’ve seen the new Public Order Act rushed through, a threatening letter sent by the Home Office to the organisers of a peaceful and lawful protest, and the Metropolitan Police boasting about how low the threshold for protest will be,” Mr Hill added.

“This follows weeks of scurrilous stories in certain newspapers involving ludicrous claims about republicans’ supposed plans for violent disruption. 

“This is all contributing to an atmosphere that seems to be aimed at deterring people from exercising their right to peaceful protest.

“This all makes me more nervous, but more determined, to protest against monarchy on Saturday.

“In the light of recent events, I strongly suspect that the police will try to exceed their own powers and restrict free expression and people will be arrested on spurious grounds.

“Although I will be joining peaceful and lawful protests, I am seriously worried that I will be arrested again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brian Millar can be seen wielding the hammer in a still from the shop's CCTV. Image: Crown Office.
Pensioner, 70, comes out on top in Dundee shop robbery hammer battle
2
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
3
CR0042662, Laura Devlin, Carnoustie, A National Lottery syndicate from a car garage in Angus arrived at work to discover they had scooped a £1M EuroMillions win in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. Picture shows; the group from GPG Montrose Garage celebrate their win together. Wednesday 3rd May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Montrose garage workers celebrate £1m EuroMillions win
4
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
5
Joanna Cherry
KEZIA DUGDALE: Joanna Cherry is many things but ‘cancelled’ isn’t one of them
9
6
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
7
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife teacher ‘told kids she was asked to buy husband porn, used N-word and…
8
DJ Craig Douris has called it a day after 33 years. Image: Craig Douris
Dundee Fat Sam’s DJ quits after 33 years on the decks
9
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
10
Dundee United have rediscovered the bond with their fans. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin ‘blown away’ as Dundee United boss salutes Arabs for 40-minute St Johnstone…