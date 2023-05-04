Old Bailey judges and staff show off sweet side for charity bake off

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Old Bailey has shown its sweeter side with a charity bake off on a British theme, from fish and chips to Paddington Bear and Harry Potter.

Judges and their families, barristers and court staff swapped their traditional robes for aprons and produced an array of elaborately decorated cakes.

First prize went to a switchboard operator who produced a fish and chip cake complete with Old Bailey-themed newspaper (Jo Mansfield/PA)

Cookery writer Rose Prince judged the competition and awarded first prize to a switchboard operator who produced a fish and chip cake complete with Old Bailey-themed newspaper.

Second and third places went to a court clerk for her coronation cake and the daughter of a judge for her vegan Victoria sponge.

Competitors and supporters were serenaded by the Old Bailey Choir with food-related numbers by Gilbert and Sullivan and John Rutter.

Old Bailey judges and their families, barristers and court staff swapped their traditional robes for aprons and produced an array of elaborately decorated cakes (Jo Mansfield/PA)

The Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft KC, told the PA news agency that more than £1,000 was raised for the Red Cross’s Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal.

Judge Lucraft said: “Once the judging was finished the cakes were auctioned.

“I am grateful to all those who bought cakes and donated money in support of this important cause.”