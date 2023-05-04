Old Bailey judges and staff show off sweet side for charity bake off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Old Bailey judges and staff show off sweet side for charity bake off

By Press Association
A fish and chip cake complete with Old Bailey-themed newspaper, which was the winning entry in the Central Criminal Court’s charity bake off (Jo Mansfield/PA)

The Old Bailey has shown its sweeter side with a charity bake off on a British theme, from fish and chips to Paddington Bear and Harry Potter.

Judges and their families, barristers and court staff swapped their traditional robes for aprons and produced an array of elaborately decorated cakes.

First prize went to a switchboard operator who produced a fish and chip cake complete with Old Bailey-themed newspaper (Jo Mansfield/PA)

Cookery writer Rose Prince judged the competition and awarded first prize to a switchboard operator who produced a fish and chip cake complete with Old Bailey-themed newspaper.

Second and third places went to a court clerk for her coronation cake and the daughter of a judge for her vegan Victoria sponge.

Competitors and supporters were serenaded by the Old Bailey Choir with food-related numbers by Gilbert and Sullivan and John Rutter.

Old Bailey judges and their families, barristers and court staff swapped their traditional robes for aprons and produced an array of elaborately decorated cakes (Jo Mansfield/PA)

The Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft KC, told the PA news agency that more than £1,000 was raised for the Red Cross’s Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal.

Judge Lucraft said: “Once the judging was finished the cakes were auctioned.

“I am grateful to all those who bought cakes and donated money in support of this important cause.”

