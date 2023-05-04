Welsh independence and republican stickers removed from coronation postbox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Welsh independence and republican stickers removed from coronation postbox

By Press Association
Stickers were plastered over the a coronation postbox in Cardiff city centre (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
Stickers were plastered over the a coronation postbox in Cardiff city centre (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Welsh independence and republican stickers plastered over a specially decorated coronation postbox hours after it was unveiled have been removed.

The Royal Mail postbox in Cardiff city centre was one of four across the UK to be repainted in celebration of the King’s crowning on Saturday.

The red, white and blue box, which has on it the coronation emblem and a Union flag, has however attracted criticism from some members of the public and campaign groups.

Most have complained about the location of the box, as the one chosen is situated directly outside the historic Owain Glyndwr pub on St John Street – which is named after a Welsh hero who fought against English rule in the late Middle Ages.

Charles III coronation: procession route May 6 2023
(PA Graphics)

Glyndwr’s 15-year-long revolt against the English means he is often referred to as “the last Prince of Wales” and is seen as a symbol of Welsh nationalism.

On Wednesday afternoon, CPD Cefn Hengoed Gweriniaeth Cymru (Republic of Wales) stickers appeared on the postbox over the words “Charles” and “Coronation”.

During the night more stickers appeared on the box, with Yes Cymru, Wrexham Lager and Welsh Football Fans for Independence stickers placed to cover the coronation emblem.

While some commentators on social media appeared to predict and support the vandalism of the box, others, including Welsh Conservative councillor for Radyr and Morgantown Calum Davies, reported it to Royal Mail and Cardiff Council.

By mid-morning on Thursday the stickers had been ripped off, but their outline remained visible.

Wales’s capital city will be the centre of the nation’s coronation celebrations at the weekend, with a public screening of the ceremony being held in Cardiff Castle and a showing of the following concert taking place at Roald Dahl Plass.

A “Not My King” protest will also take place on the city’s streets, with people expected to gather by the statue of Aneurin Bevan on Queen Street from 12.30pm before a march takes place.

It will be followed by a “Big Republican Lunch” in Bute Park – a play on the name of the Big Coronation Lunches that communities have been encouraged to hold to mark the occasion.

The march will coincide with similar anti-monarchist protests expected to take place across the UK during the coronation event, including in London.

The organisers behind the protest in Wales, Cymru Republic, previously held a demonstration during the King’s visit to Cardiff following his accession to the throne.

Groups have been warned that under new laws to curb protests which came into force on Wednesday anyone found disrupting infrastructure such as roads, airports and railways will be dealt with swiftly and could face 12 months behind bars.

The Senedd’s presiding officer Elin Jones has said she will not be attending the coronation on Saturday with First Minister Mark Drakeford, and added that deputy presiding officer, Labour’s David Rees, will attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey instead.

The Plaid Cymru MS told members on Thursday: “As a republican, I consider it is for others to celebrate a coronation.”

