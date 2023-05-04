William and Kate take the Tube to the pub as London prepares for coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William and Kate take the Tube to the pub as London prepares for coronation

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled on London Underground’s Elizabeth Line on their way to visit the Dog and Duck pub in Soho (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled on London Underground's Elizabeth Line on their way to visit the Dog and Duck pub in Soho (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled on the Elizabeth Line for the first time as they took public transport to a pub to hear how London workers are preparing for the coronation.

William and Kate boarded the Tube at Acton Main Line in west London and chatted to Transport for London (TfL) workers about their plans for the busy bank holiday weekend when tens of thousands of people are expected in the capital.

King Charles III coronation
William and Kate on the Elizabeth Line (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

At one point Kate was asked about Charles’s coronation on Saturday and replied: “Yes, it’s going to be a busy time. We’re getting there. I still feel like we’re trying to get ducks in a row.”

The royal couple travelled three stops and got off at Tottenham Court Road, in the shadow of Centrepoint tower block.

Kate was spotted using an Oyster card as she left the station and she and William walked the short distance to the Dog and Duck pub in Soho.

King Charles III coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales walked from the Tube station to the Dog and Duck pub in Soho (James Manning/PA)

The hospitality industry is hoping for a bumper weekend thanks to the coronation, and the couple met representatives from the industry based in the Soho area.

The Dog and Duck is part of the Nicholson’s group, which has several pubs across the UK and is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

