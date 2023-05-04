Welsh artist creates Marmite portrait of King to ‘raise a toast’ for coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welsh artist creates Marmite portrait of King to ‘raise a toast’ for coronation

By Press Association
Nathan Wyburn with his Marmite and toasted white bread portrait of The King. (Credit/Nathan Wyburn/PA)
Nathan Wyburn with his Marmite and toasted white bread portrait of The King. (Credit/Nathan Wyburn/PA)

An artist has created a portrait of the King using Marmite and 42 slices of toasted bread to “raise a toast” during coronation week.

Nathan Wyburn, 33, from Cardiff, wanted to “celebrate” the King’s coronation by creating a piece of art using ingredients from his favourite sandwich, according to the Daily Mail, which consists of a fried egg, pesto, gruyere cheese and the famous yeast extract spread, all contained in an organic granary bap.

Mr Wyburn told the PA news agency: “When I found out that the King himself actually loves Marmite as part of his favourite sandwich, that seemed even more fitting to know that he would totally approve of this.”

Nathan Wyburn
Nathan Wyburn with his Marmite and toasted white bread portrait of The King (Nathan Wyburn/PA)

The artist said altogether it took him two hours to create the artwork, using just one large jar of Marmite.

The quirky artist said the “most tedious part” of the process was spending half an hour toasting 42 slices of white bread in his four-piece toaster at his flat.

“If a slice did slightly burn then I always just put it in a darker area of the portrait or scraped off the bits of burnt bread,” he said.

“The Marmite itself allows for a perfect tonal difference in the portrait – it’s quite dark against the colour of the toast, so it allows me to get that contrast that I need for the portrait to pop out.”

The former 2011 Britain’s Got Talent contestant added that the King’s “distinctive features” helped him create the portrait.

He said: “I think what helps is that everybody knows what he looks like – that can be a bit of pressure at the same time.

“But because he’s got quite a lot of distinctive features, and he’s of an age where it allows the face to have more character, it helped get those features to pop out with the Marmite because it’s such a dark tone – it is perfect against the toasts.

“So, (the King) being so instantly recognisable is a great help for me.”

Marmite artwork of the King
The artwork uses 42 toasted slices of bread (Nathan Wyburn/PA)

Mr Wyburn had met Charles when he was the Prince of Wales, with the Queen Consort, and showed them some of the previous works he made using coffee.

“There’s a great connection between myself, my work and the royal family,” he said.

“To do this Marmite portrait just seemed like the most obvious fit for what I do as an artist.”

He also assured that he and his housemates ate the whole Marmite portrait to ensure there was “no waste”.

Mr Wyburn plans to commemorate the coronation at his nearby church, where he volunteers part-time and houses his art studio.

The artist said: “We’re setting up the TV and we’re all going to sit there with a nice coffee, some sandwiches and maybe even some Marmite.

“We’re going to watch it and hopefully have a chilled-out Saturday celebrating the coronation.”

