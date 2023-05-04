William pours ‘perfect pint’ at pub after trip on Elizabeth Line with Kate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William pours ‘perfect pint’ at pub after trip on Elizabeth Line with Kate

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales pulls the first pint of Kingmaker (Jamie Lorriman/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Prince of Wales pulls the first pint of Kingmaker (Jamie Lorriman/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Prince of Wales has poured a “perfect pint” during a visit to a London pub.

William and his wife Kate made their first trip on the Elizabeth Line, named after the late Queen, to Tottenham Court Road in Soho.

After the roughly 20-minute journey, in which William “confidently” used his Oyster card, they visited the Dog and Duck pub, where they both ordered a pint of cider.

They were then accompanied by pub managers Chris Watts and Maria Sojkova behind the bar, where William poured a “perfect pint”, according to waitress Bernie Kidson.

It was the first pint of Kingmaker, a pale ale brewed to celebrate the coronation, ever poured.

During the visit, William told Mr Watts he likes to visit pubs “out in the sticks” to enjoy watching football in a quieter atmosphere.

William enjoys a pint
William enjoys his pint of Kingmaker, a new brew celebrating the coronation (Jamie Lorriman/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Speaking after the visit, which hundreds of fans lined the streets to watch, Mr Watts said William was “enjoying his drink” and “didn’t want to go”.

He added: “When we were sat down he said he was happy to sit here a little bit longer.

“He was saying he likes to go to the pub – he said he goes out into the sticks where it’s a bit quieter and enjoys watching football, chatting to people and talking.

“I don’t think he could do that here – it’d be quite busy.”

People in the crowd travelled from as far as Australia, China, Canada and Texas to meet the royals ahead of the coronation on Saturday.

The princess was handed bunches of flowers, as was William, with one woman from Philadelphia saying: “I brought these for Kate but you can have them.”

Talking with local businessmen as he sipped a pint in the pub, William said: “You always have the best conversations in pubs – you never know who you are going to meet.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales travel on London Underground’s Elizabeth line in central London, on their way to visit the Dog & Duck pub in Soho to hear how it is preparing for the coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales travel on London Underground’s Elizabeth line on their way to visit the Dog and Duck pub (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He also joked that he would have to watch how much he drank and “get back into work mode”.

Kate meanwhile said their eldest child Prince George was “excited” about the upcoming coronation and had been taking part in rehearsals.

She said the atmosphere in the area was “wonderful” and that excitement for the coronation was “already starting to build”.

The royal visit came as London prepared for the historic event on Saturday when the King will be crowned.

At around midnight on Wednesday the Diamond Jubilee State Coach was accompanied by hundreds of soldiers on horseback as it travelled along The Mall, while Big Ben was lit up in red and covered with roses as part of a late-night rehearsal.

The Prince and Princess of Wales travel on London Underground’s Elizabeth line in central London
The Prince and Princess of Wales travelling on the Elizabeth line (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Across the city, bunting and crowns have appeared on buildings and bus shelters and even scaffolding has been decorated.

Meanwhile police are bracing for potential disruption by anti-monarchist protesters after a man was arrested at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening for throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds.

Royal fans flocked to the capital throughout the week, with some erecting tents along The Mall.

The Grade-II listed Dog and Duck, originally built in 1734, is one of the oldest pubs in Soho.

Kate with a pint
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho (Jamie Lorriman/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Its owners claim that the building has hosted several famous faces over the decades – from English poet Dante Gabriel Rossetti to George Orwell and later Madonna.

Area manager Mr Watts said he was “honoured” to welcome the prince and princess.

“To choose the Dog and Duck is amazing,” he said. “It has a lot of history in a bustling area like Soho, such a quaint pub. It is the perfect place.”

