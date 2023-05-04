King is relaxed ahead of ‘jaw-dropping’ coronation, dean says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King is relaxed ahead of ‘jaw-dropping’ coronation, dean says

By Press Association
The Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The King’s coronation will be “jaw-dropping” but the monarch remains “relaxed and very gracious” despite the “huge burden” ahead of him, the Dean of Westminster has said.

The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle said rehearsals for the big day have gone well and Charles was not at all anxious about the momentous occasion.

Replica crowns have been used for the dry runs, and the children, which includes Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, attending were “watching with huge interest”, the dean revealed.

King Charles III coronation
The King on engagements this week (Arthur Edwards/PA)

The dean, speaking at Westminster Abbey ahead of the May 6 ceremony, told Sky News: “The King was relaxed and very gracious.

“He took time to thank all the people around him who are making this happen.

“So whilst he has a huge burden on him, there’s a lot for him to do, he doesn’t give the sense of being a man who’s really anxious about this, not at all.”

The dean, who will take part in the ceremony conducted by the Archbishop Canterbury, said: “I’m the Dean of Westminster. I’m used to ceremony on a national level. Even I think this is pretty jaw-dropping.”

He described the ceremonial dress and Crown Jewels being used as “extraordinary” and the music as “spine-tingling”.

King Charles III Coronation
The coronation venue Westminster Abbey (Dan Kitwood/PA)

On occasion, St Edward’s Crown – used for the moment of crowning – has been put on back to front at previous coronations.

King George VI recounted in great detail all the mishaps during his ceremony in 1937, including the crown being put on back to front after a piece of red cotton indicating the front was removed.

The dean, who will have to handle the crown, said he has been practising its movements to ensure it is put on the King’s head the correct way.

“Our secret is not to tie bits of thread to it because someone removes them,” he added.

