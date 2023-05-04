Why are authorities talking about AI and what are other countries doing?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Why are authorities talking about AI and what are other countries doing?

By Press Association
Recent developments have caught the public imagination (John Walton/PA)
Recent developments have caught the public imagination (John Walton/PA)

The UK’s competition watchdog has opened a probe into artificial intelligence (AI), amid concerns that the technology might impact consumers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would look into whether rules need to be changed to protect both competition and consumers.

But why are regulators talking about AI and what are other countries doing?

– Why are so many people talking about AI?

The release of several impressive new generative AI softwares in the last year has captured the public imagination.

Midjourney, for example, has allowed users to write prompts and see a computer generate a realistic-looking image in just seconds of practically whatever they ask for.

ChatGPT and other similar programmes have allowed users to generate poetry, convincing-sounding university essays, song lyrics and much more.

– Is ChatGPT really such a game changer?

One of the biggest changes in recent generative AI is just how accessible it is to people with only a mobile phone or a computer.

AI has been playing a role in society for several years, but has often required users to learn how to code if they want to use it, or even more commonly has not even been accessible to the public.

AI technology is likely to bring massive changes to society in the long run. The exact role of ChatGPT in this is impossible to determine for now.

– Why are regulators getting involved now?

Regulators are often sensitive to the same forces that drive public imagination, so they have clearly also had their interest piqued by the recent advances in accessible AI.

They have now stepped in to try to figure out if they need to create new rules and laws for the sector.

– What have global authorities done so far?

On Thursday the CMA said it plans to launch a review of the sector. The authority will look into whether competition is strong in the sector and whether consumers are protected.

In China legislators plan to force generative AI companies to do security assessments, the EU has raised copyright and privacy concerns, and the US Federal Trade Commission has said this week it plans to use existing laws to keep on top of the issue.

– Will the CMA probe solve all the problems with AI?

No, the watchdog’s probe is limited to what the CMA has power to influence.

Sir Patrick Vallance
Sir Patrick Vallance has said AI might impact jobs as much as the industrial revolution did (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

But there are much bigger concerns about the impact that AI might have on jobs, especially the white collar roles which have been less impacted by automation in the past.

This week former UK government chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said that AI might impact jobs as much as the industrial revolution did.

Earlier Google’s Geoffrey Hinton resigned from his job at the company, warning that the technology is vulnerable to use by “bad actors”.

