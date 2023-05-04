Four London landmarks to join Big Ben in lighting up for the King’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four London landmarks to join Big Ben in lighting up for the King’s coronation

By Press Association
Tower Bridge in London is lit up at night. It will be bathed in red, white and blue light for the coronation weekend (Aaron Chown/PA)
Tower Bridge in London is lit up at night. It will be bathed in red, white and blue light for the coronation weekend (Aaron Chown/PA)

Four London landmarks have been announced as additions to the list of buildings which will light up across the nation to mark the King’s coronation.

Tower Bridge, London Bridge, Guildhall and Mansion House will be illuminated in red, white and blue to mark the crowning of the King and the Queen Consort this weekend.

The colourful displays will take place on Saturday evening after the coronation ceremony, from 8pm until midnight, and during the same period on Sunday to coincide with the BBC’s Lighting Up The Nation event.

Big Ben was earlier announced as another London landmark which will be illuminated by a series of projections of national flowers of all four home nations – a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock, from Thursday evening.

Aerial City Views – London
Several London landmarks will light up to mark the King’s coronation this weekend (Anthony Devlin/PA) 

The words of the national anthem, God Save The King, will also appear on the tower before the projection culminates with the coronation emblem, designed by Sir Jony Ive, a British product designer and chancellor of the Royal College of Art.

Guildhall, Mansion House, Tower Bridge and the Central Criminal Court will also fly the Union Flag over the coronation weekend.

Lord Mayor of the City of London, Nicholas Lyons, whose official residence is Mansion House, said: “The coronation is a day of national celebration and marks the beginning of a new era for the country and the Commonwealth.

“It’s only right that we should honour this momentous occasion by lighting up some of the UK’s best-known landmarks.”

Chris Hayward, policy chairman of the City of London Corporation, which has its headquarters at Guildhall, said: “The first coronation of a new monarch in 70 years will be a truly momentous event for our country.

“Bathing the city’s iconic landmarks in red, white and blue is a highly visible way of celebrating the crowning of our new King and demonstrating the city’s long-standing support for, and loyalty to the monarchy.”

