Man warned he faces life in prison for murdering his brother

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man faces life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his brother at a house in South Wales.

Tyler Lindley, 20, from Cimla, Neath, admitted killing 22-year-old Cameron Lindley at a property in Treforis, Betws, near Ammanford on September 8 2022.

He entered the plea during a hearing at Swansea Crown Court where he appeared via video link wearing a white buttoned up shirt.

At a previous hearing in December, Lindley had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder.

Cameron Linley (Dyfed-Powys Police/ Family handout)

Questions had been raised over his mental state and whether he would be fit to stand trial.

Lindley had been initially remanded into custody at Swansea Prison but later transferred to a mental health unit to undergo assessments, where he remains.

Ignatius Hughes KC, defending Lindley, said that psychiatric reports show his client’s mental health “played a role” in the murder.

A sentencing hearing will take place on June 6.

Addressing Lindley, Judge Paul Thomas said: “As you’ll have been told, there can only be one sentence here, and that’s a sentence of life imprisonment.

“What I have to do on June 6 is decide how long it will be before you are eligible to make an application to be released.”

The family of the victim said in a tribute following his death: “We are devastated at the sudden loss of a dear grandson, son, brother and uncle.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time and respectfully request that we are left to grieve in peace at this time.”