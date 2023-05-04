Alleged victim leaves courtroom as officer says he tasered him in fear of attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alleged victim leaves courtroom as officer says he tasered him in fear of attack

By Press Association
Jordan Walker-Brown left the court for a spell (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Jordan Walker-Brown left the court for a spell (Belinda Jiao/PA)

A man left paralysed from the waist down after being tasered by a police constable exited the courtroom after the officer told a jury he discharged the Taser believing the alleged victim was going to attack him.

Pc Imran Mahmood, 36, is accused of unlawfully inflicting grievous bodily harm on Jordan Walker-Brown during a patrol in the early months of the first lockdown on May 4 2020.

His alleged victim, who was 23 at the time, was left with “catastrophic” injuries after hitting his head on the pavement and breaking his back.

He had not pulled out a weapon and presented no “physical threat” to anyone at the time he was tasered, prosecutors told Southwark Crown Court.

Jurors heard Mahmood – attached to the Met’s territorial support group (TSG) which deals with outbreaks of public disorder – chased Mr Walker-Brown on foot after noticing him walking along the pavement on Burgoyne Road, Haringey, north London.

Mahmood was said to have drawn his Taser when Mr Walker-Brown jumped onto a wheelie bin to climb over a fence in the front garden of a house, creating such an electric shock that it caused the latter man to tumble backwards over the fence, land head-first on the footpath below and break his back.

Giving evidence on Thursday on the anniversary of the incident, Mahmood told jurors he discharged his Taser after Mr Walker-Brown “turned around” on top of the bins, “honestly” believing the younger man was in possession of a weapon and going to “attack” him.

Mr Walker-Brown left the courtroom in his wheelchair, returning later.

The court heard it was the “first time” Mahmood had discharged his Taser on duty.

The officer teared up and wiped his eyes while telling jurors that the incident has affected him “massively”.

“I have been living like this for three years and it has been really hard for me,” he said. “It has affected me massively, not only myself – my family. I was just trying to do my job.”

Mahmood added that he “absolutely” did not intend the result and tried to direct his comments to the alleged victim and his family in the back of the courtroom.

He told the jury he and his TSG colleagues were in the Haringey area after learning the borough was experiencing “significant problems” with knife crime, knifepoint robberies and drug dealing as well as recent murders and stabbings.

The officer went through factors that “heightened” his “suspicion” of Mr Walker-Brown, including his clothing which showed no obvious “purpose” for being out during lockdown, him wearing a bum bag – which Mahmood claimed was “often” used to conceal weapons or drugs – and displaying an “oh shit expression” when he saw the police van.

Mahmood also said Mr Walker-Brown took off when he and his colleagues stepped out the carrier and reached for his waistband while running, increasing the officer’s suspicion.

Jurors went on to hear that when Mr Walker-Brown jumped into the front courtyard of a property, all the factors arousing suspicion made Mahmood think “he has got a knife” and needs to be “contained”.

“It makes me think he could turn around and attack at any point,” Mahmood added.

Mr Walker-Brown ignored warnings from Mahmood that he had a taser, the court heard.

The officer said the “final prompt” to discharge the taser was when Mr Walker-Brown was “moving towards” him.

In a prepared statement to the police watchdog, Mahmood said: “I distinctly remember Mr Walker-Brown looking at me as he was jumping up onto the bins, his facial expression wasn’t one of giving up but that of aggressive determination.”

Giving evidence, he said: “I saw that imminent threat. I thought Mr Walker-Brown was in possession of a weapon.”

Mahmood told jurors he believed Mr Walker-Brown would have fallen onto the bins, denied anticipating serious injury and denied anticipating the end result.

The officer, from Plaistow in east London, does not dispute inflicting grievous bodily harm but denies that it was unlawful.

The trial continues on Thursday with cross-examination of Mahmood.

