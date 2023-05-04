Tyre Nichols died of blunt force head injuries, report reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tyre Nichols died of blunt force head injuries, report reveals

By Press Association
The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honours Tyre Nichols (Matthew Hinton/AP/PA)
The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honours Tyre Nichols (Matthew Hinton/AP/PA)

Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries to the head after he was beaten by police in Memphis during an arrest in January, a report released on Thursday showed.

The post-mortem examination report said the manner of death was homicide. It described multiple contusions, brain injuries, cuts and bruises to the head and other parts of the body.

Mr Nichols was black, as were the five police officers dismissed and charged with second-degree murder and other counts after his death. They pleaded not guilty on February 17.

Mr Nichols was stopped by police on January 7 for an alleged traffic violation and was aggressively pulled out of his car by officers.

Tyre Nichols
An image from a video released by the city of Memphis showing Tyre Nichols during the attack by five Memphis police officers (City of Memphis via AP/PA)

An officer shot at Mr Nichols with a stun gun, but he ran away towards his nearby home, according to video footage released by the city of Memphis and other police records.

Officers who were part of a crime-suppression team known as Scorpion caught up with Mr Nichols and punched him, kicked him and hit him with a baton as he yelled for his mother.

After the beating, officers stood by and talked to one another as Mr Nichols struggled with his injuries while he was on the ground, video showed.

One officer also took photos of Mr Nichols as he was propped up against an unmarked police car, video and other records showed.

Mr Nichols was taken to hospital in an ambulance that left the site of the beating 27 minutes after emergency medical technicians arrived, authorities said.

Mr Nichols, 29, died three days later.

Tyre Nichols
An image from video released on by the city of Memphis showing Tyre Nichols against a car after being injured (City of Memphis via AP/PA)

Police said Mr Nichols had been suspected of reckless driving, but no verified evidence of a traffic violation has emerged in public documents or in video footage, and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis has said she has seen no evidence justifying the stop or the officers’ response.

She disbanded the Scorpion unit after Mr Nichols’ death.

In addition to the five black officers charged with murder, one white officer who was involved in the initial traffic stop has been dismissed. That officer will not face charges for his role in Mr Nichols’ death.

Another officer who has not been identified also has been sacked. An additional officer retired before he could be dismissed.

Three Memphis Fire Department employees who were at the site of the arrest have been sacked. Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies who also were there were suspended.

Tyre Nichols
RowVaughn Wells (centre) the mother of Tyre Nichols during a press conference at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Centre (Brandon Dill/AP/PA)

Mr Nichols’ family, their lawyers, community leaders and activists have called for changes within the Memphis Police Department concerning issues related to traffic stops, use of force, improving transparency and other policies.

The city council has passed an ordinance ending traffic stops based solely on a single secondary violation, such as an improperly placed licence tag.

Mr Nichols’ mother has filed a 550 million dollar (£397 million) federal lawsuit against the city, the police department and police chief Cerelyn Davis. The city has declined comment on the lawsuit.

