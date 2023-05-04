Carrie Fisher receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carrie Fisher receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day

By Press Association
Carrie Fisher has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Carrie Fisher received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday – a May the Fourth tribute to a beloved Star Wars actress who had a touch of stardust.

The late star’s daughter, Billie Lourd, wearing her mother’s portrait printed on her metallic dress, accepted the star on behalf of Fisher. She threw glitter, her mother’s favourite, on the newly unveiled star.

“My mom used to say you weren’t actually famous until you became a Pez dispenser. Well, people eat candy out of her neck every day.

“I say you aren’t actually famous until you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” she said. “My mom is a double-whammy — a Pez dispenser and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame now. Mama, you’ve made it.”

Carrie Fisher Posthumously Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Mark Hamill and Billie Lourd pose with Fisher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside Star Wars characters C-3PO and R2-D2 during the ceremony (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Mark Hamill, who played Fisher’s space brother, Luke Skywalker, was also on hand, and recalled meeting the young actress when she was just 19.

“She played such a crucial role in my personal and professional life and both would have been far emptier without her.

“Was she a handful? Was she high-maintenance? No doubt. But everything would have been drabber and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend that she was,” Hamill said.

Several in the crowd were dressed as characters from the space franchise and C-3P0 and R2-D2 were present for the unveiling. “Never forget the droids,” Lourd said on a wet day that gave way to sun.

Carrie Fisher Posthumously Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Otis Farrell, left, and Bertha Channell, of California, dressed in Star Wars costumes for the ceremony (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Fisher, who died in 2016, joins “Star Wars” co-stars Harrison Ford and Hamill on the Hollywood tourist attraction that recognises luminaries from film, television, music and other entertainment industries.

The trio’s stars are all located on the 6,800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near where the original film debuted in 1977.

Fisher played Leia Organa, who over six films morphed from a princess to a general leading the forces of good in its fight against oppressive regimes aiming to control a galaxy far, far away.

“No one will ever be as hot or as cool as Princess Leia,” said Lourd. “Leia is more than just a character.

Star Wars-Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, has been honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

“She’s a feeling. She is strength. She is grace. She is wit. She is femininity at its finest. She knows what she wants and gets it. She doesn’t need anyone to rescue her because she rescues herself and even rescues the rescuers.

“And no one could have played her like my mother.”

Fans had long campaigned for her to receive a Walk of Fame star. The honour comes on May the Fourth, essentially an official holiday for Star Wars fans that’s a play on a line that Fisher said often in the films: “May the Force be with you.”

Devotees worldwide celebrate with a variety of tributes, while retailers hold special sales on Star Wars merchandise.

Fisher was given the 2,754th star on the Walk of Fame. Ford received his star in 2003 and Hamill was similarly honoured in 2018.

Walk of Fame stars are given to performers who are nominated and a 75,000 US dollar (£60,000) fee is now required to create the star and maintain it.

