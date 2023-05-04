Woman chosen to paint coronation service in Westminster Abbey for first time

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A female artist has been chosen to paint the coronation service for the first time.

The King and Queen Consort have commissioned artists to sketch, paint and draw moments from the event over the weekend.

Among them is Eileen Hogan, from the University of the Arts London, who is the first woman to be appointed to the role of depicting the service from within Westminster Abbey, continuing a long tradition of commissions by previous monarchs.

Ms Hogan is expected to produce 10 small paintings from inside Westminster Abbey, some of which may later be worked up into larger ones.

The processional route will be captured (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Fraser Scarfe, Phoebe Stannard and Gideon Summerfield, three alumni of The Royal Drawing School, which Charles helped establish, will be positioned along the processional route, to draw Buckingham Palace, the abbey and the crowds.

After the service, state portraits will be painted, with Peter Kuhfeld capturing the King and Paul Benney depicting Camilla.

Sunday’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle will be drawn by illustrator Shana Pagano Lohrey, also from The Royal Drawing School.

Ms Hogan said: “I want to capture how in 2023 the ceremony reflects social and political meanings concerning the monarchy, faiths, the state, and the congregation, all contained in the architecture of Westminster Abbey, itself embodying centuries of change.

“My challenge is to negotiate a painterly relationship with this highly historical, concentrated event and the key players within it in my own language whilst being true to the occasion.”

Mr Kuhfeld said: “I first met HRH The Prince of Wales, as he was then, over 40 years ago through a mutual friend, Sir Brinsley Ford.

“Since that time His Majesty has given me unwavering support in my work; taking me on five of his overseas trips, opening doors and giving me opportunities that I would not have had.”

Those from The Royal Drawing School, established in 2000 when Charles was Prince of Wales, spoke of the impact the King has had on their careers.

Ms Stannard said: “I believe the King understands the power, intimacy and precision of drawing to capture time.

“His Majesty’s support of the arts has helped train a generation of artists, like me, and it is a privilege and challenge to be invited to use my skills to record the spectacle of the day.”

Mr Summerfield said: “His Majesty The King has had a direct impact on the progression of my artistic career from the age of 13 – 15 years ago.”

The King, a watercolourist himself, often commissions artists to accompany him on overseas tours.