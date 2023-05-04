Woman chosen to paint coronation service in Westminster Abbey for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman chosen to paint coronation service in Westminster Abbey for first time

By Press Association
The painter will be situated inside Westminster Abbey (Dan Kitwood/PA)
The painter will be situated inside Westminster Abbey (Dan Kitwood/PA)

A female artist has been chosen to paint the coronation service for the first time.

The King and Queen Consort have commissioned artists to sketch, paint and draw moments from the event over the weekend.

Among them is Eileen Hogan, from the University of the Arts London, who is the first woman to be appointed to the role of depicting the service from within Westminster Abbey, continuing a long tradition of commissions by previous monarchs.

Ms Hogan is expected to produce 10 small paintings from inside Westminster Abbey, some of which may later be worked up into larger ones.

King Charles III coronation
The processional route will be captured (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Fraser Scarfe, Phoebe Stannard and Gideon Summerfield, three alumni of The Royal Drawing School, which Charles helped establish, will be positioned along the processional route, to draw Buckingham Palace, the abbey and the crowds.

After the service, state portraits will be painted, with Peter Kuhfeld capturing the King and Paul Benney depicting Camilla.

Sunday’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle will be drawn by illustrator Shana Pagano Lohrey, also from The Royal Drawing School.

Ms Hogan said: “I want to capture how in 2023 the ceremony reflects social and political meanings concerning the monarchy, faiths, the state, and the congregation, all contained in the architecture of Westminster Abbey, itself embodying centuries of change.

“My challenge is to negotiate a painterly relationship with this highly historical, concentrated event and the key players within it in my own language whilst being true to the occasion.”

Mr Kuhfeld said: “I first met HRH The Prince of Wales, as he was then, over 40 years ago through a mutual friend, Sir Brinsley Ford.

“Since that time His Majesty has given me unwavering support in my work; taking me on five of his overseas trips, opening doors and giving me opportunities that I would not have had.”

Those from The Royal Drawing School, established in 2000 when Charles was Prince of Wales, spoke of the impact the King has had on their careers.

Ms Stannard said: “I believe the King understands the power, intimacy and precision of drawing to capture time.

“His Majesty’s support of the arts has helped train a generation of artists, like me, and it is a privilege and challenge to be invited to use my skills to record the spectacle of the day.”

Mr Summerfield said: “His Majesty The King has had a direct impact on the progression of my artistic career from the age of 13 – 15 years ago.”

The King, a watercolourist himself, often commissions artists to accompany him on overseas tours.

