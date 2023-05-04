Apple reveals rare drop in revenue in latest results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Apple reveals rare drop in revenue in latest results

By Press Association
Apple’s revenues showed a rare fall (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Apple’s revenues showed a rare fall (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Apple once again posted an, until now, rare revenue decline in its latest fiscal quarter, but said its overall business improved from the December quarter and sales of its iPhones were solid.

The results reported on Thursday were better than Wall Street’s muted expectations and Apple’s stock inched higher in after-hours trading.

The latest numbers come after the company in February posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.

Apple earned 24.16 billion US dollars (£19.2 billion), or 1.52 dollar per share, in the three-month period that ended April 1.

That was down slightly from 25.01 billion dollars (£19.9 billion), also 1.52 dollar per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3% to 94.84 billion dollars (£75.4 billion) from 97.28 billion (£77.4 billion).

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 1.43 dollars (£1.14) per share on revenue of 92.91 billion dollars (£73.9 billion), according to a poll by FactSet.

Apple said iPhone sales brought in 51.33 billion dollars (£40.8 billion) in revenue in the first quarter.

Analysts expected a more modest 48.66 billion dollars (£38.7 billion). Revenue in its key services division was 20.91 billion dollars (£16.6 billion), slightly above Wall Street’s estimates of 20.66 billion (£16.4 billion).

The company said its board has also approved a 90 billion dollar (£71.6 billion) share buyback programme and raised its regular quarterly dividend.

Shares of the Cupertino, California-based company climbed 1.93 dollars to 167.72 dollars (£132.98) in after-hours trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The torched vehicles on Jack Martin Way. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Land Rover stolen from Dundee dealership left torched in ‘car graveyard’
2
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
3
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife teacher ‘told kids she was asked to buy husband porn, used N-word and…
4
CR0042662, Laura Devlin, Carnoustie, A National Lottery syndicate from a car garage in Angus arrived at work to discover they had scooped a £1M EuroMillions win in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. Picture shows; the group from GPG Montrose Garage celebrate their win together. Wednesday 3rd May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Montrose garage workers celebrate £1m EuroMillions win
5
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
6
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
7
Brian Millar can be seen wielding the hammer in a still from the shop's CCTV. Image: Crown Office.
Pensioner, 70, comes out on top in Dundee shop robbery hammer battle
8
Former Levenmouth Academy chemistry teacher David Bryant.
David Bryant: Downfall of Fife teacher who tried to reinvent himself after affair with…
9
John Forbes averaged one crime every 40 hours throughout the eight-week period.
Jail for crack addict who stole Dundee nurse’s car as she worked in Ninewells
10
Joanna Cherry
KEZIA DUGDALE: Joanna Cherry is many things but ‘cancelled’ isn’t one of them
12