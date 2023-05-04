Soldiers and emergency service workers to get medal for supporting coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Soldiers and emergency service workers to get medal for supporting coronation

By Press Association
The medal will be given to over 400,000 people (DCMS/PA)
The medal will be given to over 400,000 people (DCMS/PA)

More than 400,000 people – including members of the armed forces and emergency service workers – are to be given a medal for their efforts to support the King’s coronation.

The medal is a gift from the nation to commemorate the coronation for the people who will make the service on May 6 happen, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.

Everyone actively contributing to and supporting the event will be awarded it, including police officers, choristers, military personnel and ambulance workers.

The medals, made of nickel silver, and featuring a portrait of Charles and the Queen Consort on one side and the royal cypher, a laurel wreath and the date of the coronation on the other, are expected to be given to more than 400,000 people.

Members of the armed forces and emergency service workers will get one (DCMS/PA)

Its ribbon is made up of red, blue and white vertical stripes.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The coronation medal will act as a reminder of the important part each person has played in this moment of history.

“From our armed forces who protect our country to the emergency services who care for us at home, alongside those volunteers who are giving up their time to make this event so special, I am delighted that we can mark their contribution to this special day, and for each and every day that they go above and beyond serving their country.”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “The coronation would not be possible without the dedication and selfless service shown by our armed forces and other public servants.

“This medal is a fitting recognition of their efforts and a thank you from the nation. It will be worn with pride for years to come.”

The medal features the royal cypher, a laurel wreath and the coronation date (DCMS/PA)

The medal will also be given to serving members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and armed forces who have completed five full years of service.

Living individual recipients of the George Cross or of the Victoria Cross will also receive one.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “This medal is a symbol of the critical role our emergency services will play in this potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to honour our new King.

“However, it rightly also goes further and recognises not just those who are helping at the coronation, but the heroes across our emergency services, such as the police, fire and rescue services, that go to work every day to protect and support us all.”

The first coronation medal was awarded in 1603, under the reign of King James I.

