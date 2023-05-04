Rare hen harriers are going missing from English grouse moors, says RSPB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare hen harriers are going missing from English grouse moors, says RSPB

By Press Association
Three-quarters of the missing hen harriers were part of satellite-tagged projects, the RSPB said (handout/RSPB//PA)
Three-quarters of the missing hen harriers were part of satellite-tagged projects, the RSPB said (handout/RSPB//PA)

At least 20 individuals of a rare bird species have gone missing in the last year, including one that was found with its head pulled off, the RSPB has said.

Hen harriers are on the red list of birds of conservation concern as their numbers in the UK are so scarce.

Despite being legally protected, killings are common enough that a Natural England study found that young hen harriers living on grouse moors in England are 10 times more likely to die than their counterparts in other remote areas like Orkney.

The researchers said some gamekeepers view hen harriers as a threat to their grouse stocks and that it has long been thought that illegal killings are holding back the species’ recovery.

A survey in 2016 recorded 545 pairs in the UK, down 13% since 2010, and there were 34 successful nests in England in 2022 despite there being enough food and habitat to support more than 300 pairs, the RSPB said.

Since last April, 20 birds have vanished in northern England including 15 that were part of satellite-tracked projects.

One bird, named Free, tagged by Natural England, was found on a grouse moor with its head and a leg missing in the Yorkshire Dales National Park near the border with Cumbria last spring.

The leg had held a metal ring for identification and a post-mortem veterinary assessment found the harrier had died by having its head pulled off while it was still alive.

One hen harrier, named Free, was found dead missing its head and a leg (Natural England/PA)

Two other tagged birds also vanished in the same area at around the same time, named Harvey and Pegasus.

Police had carried out a search warrant in connection with the killing and disappearances but the investigation did not lead to any charges.

Since this investigation launched, a further four satellite-tagged hen harriers have disappeared in the same area that is managed for driven grouse shooting, the RSPB said.

Natural England strategy director John Holmes said: “We are sickened by this evidence of persecution, which remains a serious issue and needs more focus and action from the police, businesses, landowners, and game management interests.

“Natural England will continue to work with partners on hen harrier recovery and direct our resources towards science, monitoring, enforcement, and conservation management.

“We will continue all efforts to track down tags that stop transmitting, as our dedicated staff did in the case of Free, and to support the police in their role of bringing the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.”

Hen harriers shot dead
Illegal killings have long been thought to be responsible for holding back the hen harrier’s recovery, Natural England said (handout/RSPB/PA)

The RPSB said two breeding males have vanished this year from their Geltsdale Nature Reserve in Cumbria, leaving abandoned nests with one containing three eggs.

All 20 missing birds as well as the mutilated Free have been reported to the police and the National Wildlife Crime Unit, the charity said.

The RSPB’s conservation director Katie-jo Luxton said: “These 21 birds represent a significant proportion of the existing English hen harrier population.

“The Government’s own study found illegal killing to be the main reason preventing the recovery of this species, and these recent events indicate that the situation has yet to improve for this rare and beautiful bird.”

