Tommy Fleetwood sets early pace as Rory McIlroy makes solid return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tommy Fleetwood sets early pace as Rory McIlroy makes solid return

By Press Association
Tommy Fleetwood, of England, hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club (Chris Carlson/AP)
Tommy Fleetwood, of England, hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club (Chris Carlson/AP)

Birdies on the closing two holes gave Tommy Fleetwood the first round lead in the Wells Fargo Championship as Rory McIlroy made solid return to action.

Fleetwood shot a bogey-free 65 as he continued his pursuit of a first PGA Tour title, one better than a group on five under – Xander Schauffele, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Moore, KH Lee and Ryan Palmer.

McIlroy, playing for the first time since missing the cut at the US Masters, is three strokes behind after an opening 68 on his 34th birthday at Quail Hollow.

Wells Fargo Golf
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club (Chris Carlson/AP)

Fleetwood has won six times on the DP World Tour, but the Englishman is still chasing a first title in the US.

“I just have to keep going and wait for those really big results and hopefully start contending again up at the top of the leaderboard,” said Fleetwood. “We’ll see what we can do from there.”

McIlroy has won three times at Quail Hollow with nine top 10 finishes in 11 starts, but he admitted not touching his clubs for more than two weeks after the disappointment at the Masters.

“I feel relaxed here,” he said. “It’s just a level of comfort at this golf course and at this club that I probably don’t have any other venue.

“I’ve played here so many times I know where to miss it. I missed a few greens but I didn’t feel like I hit the ball that badly.

Wells Fargo Golf
Xander Schauffele watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club (Chris Carlson/AP)

“It was just really nice to be out there again… nice to feel like I played well. I didn’t want to spend my birthday afternoon grinding on the range.”

Schaufelle had looked on course to set the early pace, but two bogeys in Quail Hollow’s notorious closing three holes – dubbed the “Green Mile” – left him one off the lead.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick finished a stroke behind playing partners McIlroy and Justin Thomas, his 69 matched by fellow Englishman Tyrell Hatton with defending champion Max Homa opening with a 70.

English trio Matt Wallace, Callum Tarren and Harry Hall also opened with one-under-par 70s while Tony Finau, winner in Mexico last week, shot a 71.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…