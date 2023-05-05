Lord Mayor of Westminster says coronation is all about people coming together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lord Mayor of Westminster says coronation is all about people coming together

By Press Association
The Lord Mayor hopes the coronation will share “a new Britain” (Westminster City Council/PA)
The Lord Mayor hopes the coronation will share "a new Britain" (Westminster City Council/PA)

The Lord Mayor of Westminster said the King’s coronation will “share a new Britain” and is “looking forward” to the historic event.

Councillor Hamza Taouzzale, 23, the youngest person and first Muslim to be Lord Mayor, will be donning his blue and gold ceremonial robe at Westminster Abbey to represent the city of Westminster on Saturday as well as attending plenty of street parties in the lead-up to the event.

He said the “once-in-a-lifetime experience” will be “really good fun” and he is most looking forward to the moment the King is crowned as he hopes the coronation will showcase a new Britain bringing people together.

“The thing I’m most looking forward to is when they put the actual crown on. When they put the crown on he’s obviously King, but it’s all really official,” he told the PA news agency.

“I hope the ceremony shares a new Britain. Whether you agree or don’t agree with the monarchy is another story but if the coronation is able to bring people together, then I think it’s done its job.”

In the lead-up to the event, the Lord Mayor has attended coronation teas and multi-faith exchanges and even unveiled one of only four Royal Mail coronation post boxes – one in each of the nations – painted in red, white, and blue.

He described the unveiling as “really cool” and said it helped him “get into the spirit of things” as he hopes to attend as many street parties as possible.

While some critics have branded the event as a waste of taxpayers’ money, Coun Taouzzale feels that bringing the community together is “the best thing we can do at a time like this”.

“I’ve grown up in Westminster my whole life. I understand the positives and negatives. I still live in the estate that I grew up in. I can see both worlds really clearly,” he said.

“But for me, the coronation is about people coming together, and that’s the best thing we can do at a time like this.

“Although we are celebrating the King and the Queen on their coronation, it’s about celebrating each other as a community.”

The Lord Mayor of Westminster and the Representative Deputy Lieutenant of Westminster, Kevin Traverse-Healy pictured standing next to a coronation post box in Westminster
The Lord Mayor of Westminster unveiled one of only four coronation post boxes (Westminster City Council/PA)

The Lord Mayor welcomes street parties and community events to celebrate the coronation after a “tricky” few years following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a bit up and down and all over the place with Covid … so to have a ceremony like this, to have all the street parties and have all the Big Help on Monday, to have all the community events surrounding the coronation, is fantastic,” he said.

He has advised that the public should have fun but “within reason” encouraging people to host parties that involve the whole community.

“I’m quite big on the family friendly stuff, so make sure that it involves the whole community, involve the whole family because it’s something where people of any age, any faith or any background can enjoy and have fun,” he said.

Despite feeling some pressure to represent the city of Westminster on Saturday, the Lord Mayor is combatting nerves by reading about the coronation in 1953 to draw inspiration from his predecessors.

“It feels a little bit nerve-racking because you’re there to do your job, you’re there to represent hundreds of thousands of people, all of those who live in Westminster or work or make up our great city,” he said.

Privileged bodies ceremony – Buckingham Palace
The King and Lord Mayor of Westminster Hamza Taouzzale during a presentation of loyal addresses by the privileged bodies, at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London (Yui Mok/PA)

“But a lot of the time, it’s all about making sure you do the job right.

“Some of the books describe what the Mayor of Westminster did or the Mayor of Marylebone or Mayor of Paddington, and what their roles were within the coronation,” he explained.

“For me, it’s about learning about what they did to see what we can do today. Very few people can remember the last coronation, so to have those books and to have that information helps ease the nerves a little bit.”

Alongside being Lord Mayor of Westminster, Councillor Taouzzale is deputy high steward at Westminster Abbey and said the coronation is a “privilege” to be a part of.

“We in Westminster are happy to be hosting it. It’s a privilege to be part of this great city.”

