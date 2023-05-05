Retailers report ‘unprecedented’ demand for coronation mementoes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Retailers report ‘unprecedented’ demand for coronation mementoes

By Press Association
Sales of coronation memorabilia have attracted “unprecedented” demand as consumers seek a lasting memento of the occasion (Halcyon Days/PA)
Sales of coronation memorabilia have attracted “unprecedented” demand as consumers seek a lasting memento of the occasion (Halcyon Days/PA)

Sales of coronation memorabilia have attracted “unprecedented” demand as consumers seek a lasting memento of the occasion.

Luxury ceramics maker Halcyon Days said it expected sales of more than £1 million of its collections created to mark the occasion and had increased its workforce by 20% since January to create an additional 150,000 products.

Boss Pamela Harper said: “We have seen unprecedented demand for our coronation collections.

“As a royal warrant holder and the sole historical suppliers of objets d’art to the British royal family, we have always seen our sales surge during royal occasions.

“However, the King’s coronation is truly a momentous occasion and we have been overwhelmed by demand.

From left: A Halcyon Days coronation gold 10” presentation plate, coronation gold fluted teacup and saucer, coronation cold trinket tray, coronation gold loving cup and coronation gold coaster (Halcyon Days/PA)

“To prepare, we have increased our workforce by 20% since January and have created an additional 150,000 products for our coronation collections. I am delighted to see consumers from the UK and abroad alike continue to celebrate the best of Britain.”

EBay has also reported a roaring trade in coronation-themed mementoes as searches for ‘coronation teddy’ jumped by more than 980% week on week, ‘God save the King cushions’ by 400% and ‘King Charles III coronation mug’ by more than 260%.

Shoppers were also seeking out investment pieces, with searches for ‘King Charles stamp’ doubling in the run-up to the weekend alongside a 200% increase in searches for ‘royal mint silver bullion coin’.

Robert Parkinson, eBay UK’s coins, stamps and bullion manager, said: “The upcoming coronation is set to cause a huge spike in demand for Charles III coins and stamps on eBay.

“The British royal family is popular around the world and being the first coronation to take place in over 70 years, it will undoubtedly generate a wide selection of popular memorabilia set to increase in price over time.

Charles leaving Westminster Abbey in central London on Wednesday after a rehearsal for his coronation
Charles leaving Westminster Abbey in central London on Wednesday after a rehearsal for his coronation (PA)

“Of course, rarity is key when it comes to adding value to collectable items. The magnitude of this event will likely see huge numbers being produced, so patience is key for would-be collectors hoping to sell things on for significant profit.”

Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s said it had sold 143.3 miles of bunting and 22,000 Charles and Camilla face masks ahead of coronation weekend.

Searches for red, white and blue clothing are also up by 676% on last week, the supermarket said, while searches at Argos for King Charles cardboard cut-outs are up by 369% over the last four weeks.

Sainsbury’s also said sparkling wine sales are up 128% year on year, with sales of Nyetimber soaring by 600% as consumers choose to buy British for the coronation weekend.

Lidl said quiche sales were up 33% as customers took inspiration from the official coronation dish, while sales of mini Scotch eggs and Melton Mowbray pork pies were up 15% and 10% respectively.

The supermarket said it sold one of its coronation mugs every five seconds on the first day of sale, along with enough bunting to line the coronation procession route 75 times.

Wine merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd said sales of English sparkling wine were up 304% on last year.

