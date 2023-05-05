Man charged with murder after woman stabbed to death

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death in south London.

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey, 31, died in Stockwell Park Walk, Brixton, after being attacked at just after 4pm on Monday.

Mohamed Nur, of Bondway, Vauxhall, has been charged with murder and having an offensive weapon, Scotland Yard said.

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey, 31, died on Monday (Family handout/PA)

He has also been charged with a further count of having an offensive weapon and three counts of causing grievous bodily harm against two women and a man.

The women and man suffered slash injuries in separate incidents in Town Hall Parade, Brixton Road and Acre Lane in Brixton within a one-hour period on April 29.

Nur will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

At the time of her murder, Ms Dogbey was reportedly on her way home from buying a birthday gift for her mother and speaking on the phone to her grandmother, who heard “a terrible scream”.

Ms Dogbey has been remembered as a ‘smart, dedicated and loving girl who always helped anyone’ (Family handout/PA)

Ms Dogbey was walking when she was attacked from behind by a stranger, detectives believe.

Her loved ones described her as a “smart, dedicated and loving girl who always helped anyone”.

In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, they said: “She hasn’t got one bad bone in her body. She wouldn’t hurt a fly.

“We can’t believe a senseless crime like this has happened as we can’t imagine who would do this to her.”