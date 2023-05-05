Town’s coronation party axed after organisers fail to raise ‘any money whatsoever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Town’s coronation party axed after organisers fail to raise ‘any money whatsoever’

By Press Association
The planned party in Caldicot has been cancelled (Eamonn McCormack/PA)
A town’s coronation party had to be cancelled after organisers failed to raise any money to cover costs, claiming there was a “lack of interest”.

Caldicot, in south-east Wales, was due to host a celebration in the town centre complete with big screen and children’s entertainment, but with just over a week to go the event was axed.

In an online post, Caldicot Town Team said a crowdfunding page had been running for 16 days, but despite being promoted on social media it had “failed to raise any money whatsoever”.

The team said it had approached Monmouthshire County Council and other partners but were still unable to gather the funds needed for the event, which was expected to cost between £2,500 and  £3,000.

The post added: “Caldicot Town Team have taken the decision that in the current financial crisis, it would not be a good investment of funds, and could be better spent throughout the year, such as Family Fun Day and Street Food Festivals.”

It comes as other parties around the UK are cancelled, including one due to be held at The Rotary Club in Exmouth, east Devon, which failed to sell enough tickets to pay for it.

The market town is in Monmouthshire, south-east Wales, which is the home county of Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies.

The community however, does not come under Mr Davies’ Monmouth constituency, but is in the Labour-held Newport East area, which is also served by a Labour Senedd member and Labour-run Monmouthshire County Council.

The UK Government’s digital coronation map shows dozens of events and lunches taking place across Wales over the weekend, however notably fewer than elsewhere in the UK.

Questions have been raised on social media about one event entered on the Eden Project’s map of coronation lunches.

The “private” event in Nefyn, on the Llyn Peninsula in North Wales, is labelled Gwyl Clustiau Mawr, which in Welsh means Big Ears Festival.

Only one official public screening of the coronation will take place in Wales on Saturday, in Cardiff Castle, with the Coronation Concert being shown afterwards on a screen in the city’s Roald Dahl Plass.

