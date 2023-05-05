Women kidnapped in Nigeria as schoolgirls return to Chibok with babies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women kidnapped in Nigeria as schoolgirls return to Chibok with babies

By Press Association
Recently freed Chibok schoolgirls with their children are photographed at the Army Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri (AP)
Recently freed Chibok schoolgirls with their children are photographed at the Army Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri (AP)

Two Nigerian women abducted as schoolgirls by a jihadi militant group nine years ago have been rescued, the West African nation’s military has said.

One of the two women had one-year-old baby, while the second gave birth to her second child days after gaining her freedom.

Hauwa Maltha and Esther Marcus were among 276 schoolgirls abducted in April 2014 from the Government Girls Secondary School in the village of Chibok by Boko Haram militants.

They were rescued in April by Nigerian soldiers and reunited with their families in the north-eastern Borno state, according to Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali, who leads the Nigerian military operation against the extremist violence experienced in the north-east region for more than a decade.

Freed captives
The two women were kidnapped nine years ago in Chibok in an event that shocked the world (AP)

Boko Haram fighters stormed the school in Borno nine years ago as the girls were preparing for exams.

The mass kidnapping sparked global outrage and led to the #BringBackOurGirls social media campaign.

More than 20 of the girls have regained their freedom in the past year, but nearly 100 are still missing.

Maltha and Marcus, both 26, were forcibly married to extremists while in captivity, Maj Gen Ali told journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, on Thursday.

His comments echoed concerns of parents and activists about the maltreatment of the girls by Boko Haram, whose name in the local Hausa language means “Western education is forbidden”.

Both girls were married three times as one husband after another was killed during clashes with the Nigerian military.

Freed women
The two women spent nine years in the captivity of the jihadi militant group (AP)

“Hauwa was about eight months and two weeks pregnant during her rescue, delivered a bouncing baby boy on April 28 while undergoing thorough medical examination along with her baby Fatima,” said the military commander.

The girls’ return brought excitement and also sadness to many in the Chibok community. As one local leader said: “It has made the memories fresh for the parents that their children are still missing.”

Several of the girls have returned home in recent months mostly after escaping the Sambisa Forest, a known hideout for the extremists.

Most of those who returned had babies after either being forced into marriage or after losing hope that they would ever regain their freedom, their parents and the freed girls have said.

Since the girls’ abduction in 2014, Boko Haram has grown in reach and influence.

Most of its members now operate as a more brutal faction backed by the so-called Islamic State group.

More than 35,000 people have died and around two million have been displaced by the extremist violence in Nigeria, according to the UN Development Programme.

