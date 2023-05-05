Quitting smoking early linked to better chance of surviving lung cancer – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quitting smoking early linked to better chance of surviving lung cancer – study

By Press Association
Quitting smoking early has been linked with improved lung cancer survival (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Quitting smoking early has been linked with improved lung cancer survival (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Quitting smoking early is linked to improved survival rates for people diagnosed with lung cancer, research suggests.

The findings indicate that the benefits of giving up smoking before being being diagnosed continue to be seen even after a diagnosis.

A study found that among those diagnosed with the most common form of lung cancer: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); current smokers had a 68% higher death rate and former smokers had 26% higher death rate compared to people who had never smoked.

According to the findings, the longer a patient had gone without smoking before being diagnosed, the better their odds of survival were.

The study is one of the few to examine death rates not just among current and never smokers, but also among former smokers, enabling more robust findings about the impacts of giving up the habit, researchers said.

Never smoking was associated with the best chance of surviving after a lung cancer diagnosis, but the findings showed significant links between lower death rates and having quit smoking pre-diagnosis.

The longer a patient went without smoking, the more health benefits they had, the researchers found.

For former smokers, doubling the years of smoking cessation before their lung cancer diagnosis was significantly associated with prolonged survival, the researchers say.

But doubling smoking-pack years was associated with shorter survival among current and former smokers.

Senior author David Christiani, the Elkan Blout Professor of Environmental Genetics, at Harvard University, said: “Our participants’ smoking histories varied, with some having stopped smoking a few years before their diagnosis and others having stopped several decades before.

“This wide range gave us confidence in our results – that the benefit of pre-diagnosis smoking cessation persists even after lung cancer is diagnosed.”

The study, published in the Jama Network Open journal, followed 5,594 people with NSCLC enrolled in the Boston Lung Cancer Survival Cohort at Massachusetts General Hospital between 1992 and 2022.

Of this group, 795 had never smoked, 3,308 were former smokers, and 1,491 were current smokers.

People were asked to complete questionnaires about their smoking habits and other health and demographic information, with the researchers checking in on their survival every 12 to 18 months.

During the study period, 3,842 of the people enrolled died – 79.3% of the current smokers, 66.8% of the former smokers, and 59.6% of the never smokers.

The researchers noted that associations between survival and smoking history may vary depending on the stage the lung cancer was diagnosed at, and that the study did not account for the different kinds of treatment participants.

Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), said: “Most people find a lung cancer diagnosis terrifying.

“Too often, smokers think the damage is done and there is no point in stopping but quitting gives them the best chances of survival.

“Our healthcare services must reflect this too.

“Too few smokers receive proper support to stop as part of the NHS’s existing lung health check schemes despite evidence that it can double their chances of successfully stopping – this must change in the future.”

