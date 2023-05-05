Man appears in court charged with murdering delivery driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man appears in court charged with murdering delivery driver

By Press Association
Mark Lang died following the incident (South Wales Police/PA)
Mark Lang died following the incident (South Wales Police/PA)

A 31-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a delivery driver allegedly hit by his own van.

Christopher Elgifari, from Llanrumney, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon accused of killing Mark Lang.

Mr Lang, 54, of Cyncoed, died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on April 15, more than two weeks after suffering serious injuries in North Road, Cardiff.

He was delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue in the Cathays area of the city on March 28 and is said to have been hit by his white van, which was allegedly stolen, at 12.49pm.

Elgifari was charged with attempted murder while Mr Lang remained in a critical condition and appeared in court under those offences on March 31 and April 3.

After Mr Lang’s death, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) charged Elgifari with murder.

The defendant spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address when he appeared via video link during a short hearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

District Judge Steve Harmes told Elgifari: “You are charged with the murder of Mark Lang.

“You are sent to the Crown Court to appear on June 2.”

South Wales Police said Mr Lang’s family have been updated and continue to be supported by a family liaison officer.

In a tribute released last month, his partner said: “It’s difficult to put into words quite how any of us are feeling.

“I don’t think we can ever get over something so brutal and ultimately pointless.

“Mark was a good man with a lot of love to give.

“He passed in the early hours of the morning surrounded by family. Peacefully. Comfortably. Loved.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Elgifari will next appear before Cardiff Crown Court on June 2.

