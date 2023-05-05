Whale removed from beach in biggest operation of its kind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Whale removed from beach in biggest operation of its kind

By Press Association
The carcass of the whale on Bridlington beach (Danny Lawson/PA)
The carcass of the whale on Bridlington beach (Danny Lawson/PA)

The carcass of a 55ft (17m) fin whale has been removed from a popular tourist beach in an operation the council said was the biggest of its kind it has ever undertaken.

The 30-tonne animal got into difficulties in the sea at Bridlington, East Yorkshire, earlier this week and died on Tuesday.

On Friday, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said contractors had managed to move it off the beach in an “incredibly challenging and difficult operation”.

The huge mammal became a macabre tourist attraction as people travelled for miles to see the carcass.

Fin whale washed up in Bridlington
The carcass became a tourist attraction (Danny Lawson/PA)

There were concerns that the whale would have to be dissected to remove it from the beach, but East Riding of Yorkshire Council said contractors managed to move it whole.

A council spokesman said on Friday: “We have now managed to move the whale’s body off the beach and on to a truck, strapped it down and carried it up a slipway.

“It will now be covered over and moved away from Bridlington in the next few hours.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to our contractors and our council staff for doing an absolutely outstanding job over the past few days.

“This has been an incredibly challenging and difficult operation – the largest of its kind we’ve ever dealt with.

“This was a really sad incident for all involved. The whale was about 17 metres long and weighed around 25-30 tonnes.

“The body will now be taken away by our contractors to be disposed of.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…