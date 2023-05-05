Royal fans from around the globe camp out on the Mall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal fans from around the globe camp out on the Mall

By Press Association
People are camping out on the Mall (James Manning/PA)
People are camping out on the Mall (James Manning/PA)

Royal fans from around the globe have arrived in London ahead of the coronation celebrations, with many camping out on the Mall to get a prime view of the procession.

Even the poor weather forecast, which could see the flypast called off at the last moment, has not deterred fans from holding down their viewing spots by Buckingham Palace.

Twin brothers Richard and John Griffin, 55, arrived at the Mall at 2pm on Friday.

The brothers both grew up in London but John now lives in Perth, Australia, while Richard lives in south London.

Richard told the PA news agency that he and John went to the Mall as “this is going to be one of those major things in the next fifty years”, with John adding that they are lifelong royal fans, having also gone for the platinum jubilee and the Queen’s funeral last year.

The brothers wore suits printed with £20 notes, which they say they originally bought for a stag do.

“I think the King will be pretty good because he’s had a lot of practice,” Richard said. “He’s had a lot of experience,” added John.

Both now project managers who specialise in building and maintenance, the brothers said they were well prepared for rain.

“We want to see the new King and Queen, and the absolute regalia,” said Richard.

“We’ve got waterproof clothing, we’ve got a tent behind us, we’ll be cool.”

Four American women have been in front of Buckingham Palace, with one holding a sign saying “from America with love”, and another saying “we’re back”.

They travelled to London to see the coronation, arriving on Sunday and camping out on the Mall since Thursday.

“Everybody’s been so nice over here,” said Louanne, from Atlanta, Georgia, in the US, who added that she was most excited to see “all the glitz”.

The women came to the UK in 2011 for the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales, which they said was “fabulous”.

“I think it’s just a special time for everyone,” said Mary, from Houston, Texas. “It’s a nice, happy event, and I think it’s just special.

The King “has had a lot of training, he’s going to do well,” added Denise, also from Houston.

