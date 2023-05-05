In Pictures: King meets his people and carries out engagements on coronation eve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: King meets his people and carries out engagements on coronation eve

By Press Association
The King on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace, London (Toby Melville/PA)
The King on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace, London (Toby Melville/PA)

The King met his people and welcomed visitors from around the world on the eve of the coronation.

Charles had attended a rehearsal for Saturday’s ceremony, the first since his mother was crowned in 1953, at Westminster Abbey.

However, he delighted crowds who had started to gather in The Mall earlier this week, by emerging from his limousine to shake hands and chat with people who have come to London from home and abroad.

King's coronation
The King meets wellwishers on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace (Toby Melville/PA)
King coronation
The King thanked people who had come to London for the coronation (James Manning/PA)
The King
The King arrives for a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace (James Manning/PA)
King coronation
The King was welcomed during the walkabout (Toby Melville/PA)

In his role as head of the Commonwealth, Charles also met leaders from the bloc of nations, in a reception at Marlborough House.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other heads of government met the King, who also hosted visiting heads of state in the evening.

King Charles III coronation
The King greets Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark (Jacob King/PA)
The King speaks to guests (Jacob King/PA)
The King speaks to guests (Jacob King/PA)
King Charles III coronation
The King speaks to King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain (Jacob King/PA)
King coronation
The King with Commonwealth leaders at the reception at Marlborough House (Chris Jackson/PA)
King
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the King at the Commonwealth reception (Chris Jackson/PA)
King coronation
The King with Commonwealth secretary-general Baroness Scotland and the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame (Anna Gordon/PA)
King
The King and Baroness Scotland (Chris Jackson/PA)
King coronation
The King arrives at the Commonwealth reception at Marlborough House, London (Chris Jackson/PA)

Another rehearsal in Westminster Abbey gave the King and his entourage a further chance to iron out any problems before Saturday’s pageantry, when he will receive all the trappings that go with the role he inherited on the death of his mother last year following an unprecedented 70-year stint as head of state.

King coronation
The King leaves Westminster Abbey after a rehearsal ahead of the coronation (James Manning/PA)

