In Pictures: King meets his people and carries out engagements on coronation eve

The King met his people and welcomed visitors from around the world on the eve of the coronation.

Charles had attended a rehearsal for Saturday’s ceremony, the first since his mother was crowned in 1953, at Westminster Abbey.

However, he delighted crowds who had started to gather in The Mall earlier this week, by emerging from his limousine to shake hands and chat with people who have come to London from home and abroad.

The King meets wellwishers on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace (Toby Melville/PA)

The King thanked people who had come to London for the coronation (James Manning/PA)

The King arrives for a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace (James Manning/PA)

The King was welcomed during the walkabout (Toby Melville/PA)

In his role as head of the Commonwealth, Charles also met leaders from the bloc of nations, in a reception at Marlborough House.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other heads of government met the King, who also hosted visiting heads of state in the evening.

The King greets Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark (Jacob King/PA)

The King speaks to guests (Jacob King/PA)

The King speaks to King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain (Jacob King/PA)

The King with Commonwealth leaders at the reception at Marlborough House (Chris Jackson/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the King at the Commonwealth reception (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King with Commonwealth secretary-general Baroness Scotland and the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame (Anna Gordon/PA)

The King and Baroness Scotland (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King arrives at the Commonwealth reception at Marlborough House, London (Chris Jackson/PA)

Another rehearsal in Westminster Abbey gave the King and his entourage a further chance to iron out any problems before Saturday’s pageantry, when he will receive all the trappings that go with the role he inherited on the death of his mother last year following an unprecedented 70-year stint as head of state.

The King leaves Westminster Abbey after a rehearsal ahead of the coronation (James Manning/PA)