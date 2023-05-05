Former CPS worker jailed after passing sensitive information to criminals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former CPS worker jailed after passing sensitive information to criminals

By Press Association
Rachel Simpson (South Wales Police)
Rachel Simpson (South Wales Police)

A former Crown Prosecution Service worker has been jailed after she downloaded and passed on highly sensitive files that ended up in the hands of criminal gangs.

Paralegal Rachel Simpson, 39, from Newport, South Wales, had worked for the CPS since 2003 and is known to have started illegally accessing material from around 2016 until 2020.

The single mother’s “inexplicable” actions were said not to have been financially motivated but were rather to maintain the attention of an ex-boyfriend, Cardiff Crown Court heard on Friday.

The court was told how most of the information obtained by Simpson during that four-year period related to complex police operations into high-level conspiracy to supply drugs and money laundering cases in South Wales.

Searches entered by Simpson on the CPS and Crown Court computer systems were often the names of well-known drug dealers – some of whom she was said to be acquainted with.

Documents from those systems were later found to have been downloaded by Simpson onto her laptop. She is also known to have made hard copies of some of those files which were then passed onto a third party.

One bundle of documents printed off by Simpson in April 2019 were anonymously handed in to a solicitors firm in Birmingham that was representing Newport gangster Jerome Nunes – who had been jailed for his role in flooding the city’s streets with over £10 million of class A drugs.

The documents came to the attention of the police after they were submitted to the court as part of an appeal to have Nunes’ conviction overturned.

Simpson’s fingerprints were discovered on the papers along with the fingerprints of Nunes’ girlfriend and associate.

In May 2020, Simpson downloaded an eight-page document detailing a surveillance operation being carried out on a drug gang in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

A picture of the document was shared a day later between criminals – one of which was former Newport kingpin Stephen Gibbons – on EncroChat, an encrypted messaging platform.

Prosecutor David Temkin KC said the information caused those being surveiled to “modify their criminal strategy”.

Some of the messages sent over EncroChat included references to a “busy fella in Newport” who “gets CPS papers for us”.

The image was discovered by Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for South Wales, when they were given access to EncroChat data by the National Crime Agency (NCA) after French authorities hacked the service.

It led investigators to Simpson, who officers then arrested at her home in June 2020.

She was later charged with and admitted two counts of misconduct in a public office and 29 counts of unauthorised access of a computer system.

Other information Simpson was found to have accessed included applications by the police to use as evidence calls made on prison phones by former drug-dealer David Perry.

Victim personal statements written by a barrister and a detective chief inspector which were read to the court by Mr Temkin detailed how Simpson’s actions had impacted them individually but also undermined the trust between the CPS and police, and between different police units due to suspicions raised over how the information was being leaked.

Edward Hetherington KC, defending Simpson, told the court his client had a “matrix of vulnerabilities” due to her long-term depression and diagnosis of probable autism and that she was susceptible to “influence and exploitation”.

Sentencing Simpson to six years in prison, High Court Judge Mrs Justice Jefford DBE said: “Your offending was not a one-off error of judgment.

“In addition to the two instances of misconduct, you accessed or attempted to access material once in 2016, twice in 2017, twice in 2018, then 17 times in 2019 and eight times in 2020 before you were stopped. On some occasions you did that multiple times in one day.

“The evidence is that you often did so when you were not at work, late at night or off sick making it all the more obvious that you knew that what you were doing was wrong.”

“When interviewed by the police, you never offered an explanation or motivation for what you have done,” the judge continued.

“Investigations have been carried out to see whether you’ve benefited financially and there is no evidence at all that you did. In one sense, your actions are inexplicable.

“You said that you had had a relationship with a man for a few months in 2012 to 2013. About a year later, and out of the blue, he asked you to look up someone at work for him. You did, and you kept doing this when he asked you to.

“You wanted his attention, and you would do anything that he asked. You have not identified him.”

She added: “You were well aware that what you were doing was illegal. You had signed the Official Secrets Act.

“The public, the courts, and all those engaged in the criminal justice system are entitled to expect the highest levels of integrity from the CPS.

“What you did, fundamentally undermines public confidence in that integrity, and in the ability of the CPS properly to prosecute defendants.”

Detective Inspector Matt Houghton of Tarian Police said: “Simpson enjoyed a position of trust and responsibility within the Crown Prosecution Service which she betrayed, letting down her colleagues, the police and the public.”

