Passengers climb out of smashed windows at Tube station amid smoke emergency By Press Association May 5 2023, 9.16pm Share Passengers climb out of smashed windows at Tube station amid smoke emergency Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4367710/passengers-climb-out-of-smashed-windows-at-tube-station-amid-smoke-emergency/ Copy Link A smashed window on the Northern Line (Nigel Ingofink/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]