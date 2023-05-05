Pub hosting ‘not bothered’ coronation party as antidote to ‘monarchy madness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pub hosting ‘not bothered’ coronation party as antidote to ‘monarchy madness’

By Press Association
A selection of the drinks of offer at the ‘not bothered’ coronation event (Sir Isaac Newton, Cambridge/PA)
A selection of the drinks of offer at the ‘not bothered’ coronation event (Sir Isaac Newton, Cambridge/PA)

A Cambridge pub is hosting a “not bothered” coronation party on Saturday as a “respectful antidote to monarchy madness”.

As the country was gearing up for the big day, the Sir Isaac Newton pub wanted to “do something a little bit different” to mark the occasion, assistant manager Shelley Turner told the PA news agency.

Speaking inside the traditional English pub, Ms Turner said the staff had put up “happy generic evening” bunting and erected a cardboard cut-out of Sir David Attenborough because “he really should be king”.

Ms Turner explained: “We noticed that everyone was kind of doing the same thing for the coronation and after speaking to customers, some of them would say, ‘Oh, I’m not that bothered’.

“Not everyone’s so excited about the monarchy so let’s give the rebels a bit of a party as well.”

The Sir Isaac Newton will be throwing a fancy dress party and buffet for children during the day, while a DJ will be on decks as “Blue Blood” cocktails will be served in the evening.

anti coronation event
The exterior of the Cambridge pub (Sir Isaac Newton/PA)

Although the theme of the party is anti-establishment, the pub “still wants to be really inclusive,” Ms Turner said.

“I know customers who love the monarchy and are really excited to come in.”

Ms Turner said that the reaction to the pub’s event has “all been positive, even online”.

She said: “I have not heard one negative thing said about it.”

anti coronation event
‘Generic’ ale on tap at the anti-establishment event (Sir Isaac Newton/PA)

When people see the chalkboard outside the pub advertising its anti-establishment party, “they get a smile on their face,” Ms Turner said, adding: “I’ve heard people talking about it to others, and it just seems to lift them really.”

The pub ultimately wants the message of its party to be one of inclusivity and fun.

Ms Turner said: “It doesn’t really matter what side of the divide you are on because I do find that these days, things seem to be quite divided in a lot of spheres.

“You can still have a party together and joke about these things and just be light about them, not be so serious.”

