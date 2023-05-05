King hosts overseas heads of states at Buckingham Palace on coronation eve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King hosts overseas heads of states at Buckingham Palace on coronation eve

By Press Association
King Charles III (left) speaks to King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, during a reception at Buckingham Palace, in London, for overseas guests attending his coronation. Picture date: Friday May 5, 2023.
King Charles III (left) speaks to King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, during a reception at Buckingham Palace, in London, for overseas guests attending his coronation. Picture date: Friday May 5, 2023.

The King has hosted heads of state from around the world at a Buckingham Palace reception on the eve of the coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also greeted their overseas guests at the event.

Completing the royal contingent were the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

King Charles III coronation
The Princess of Wales speaks with the First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden at Buckingham Palace (Jacob King/PA) 

The event was the last of several engagements by the royals on Friday.

Among the guests were First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, who was seen speaking animatedly with Kate.

Meanwhile, Charles was photographed sharing warm words with the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, and greeting Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, with a handshake and a kiss on the cheek.

King Charles III coronation
The King greets Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, during a reception at Buckingham Palace (Jacob King/PA) 

Other dignitaries at the event included King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, the President of Israel Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier, the King was joined by realm prime ministers and governors general for a Buckingham Palace lunch.

There were 42 at the event, including the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, and prime minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins.

King Charles III coronation
The Princess of Wales speaks talks to guests (Jacob King/PA) 

Guests arrived in the white drawing room before a drinks reception in the music room followed by lunch in the blue drawing room.

Mr Sunak was laughing and chatting with guests while the Princess of Wales, wearing a white dress, spoke to leaders including Mr Albanese and Mr Hipkins.

Kate could be heard chatting about the weather, which is expected to be wet on Saturday.

King's coronation
The Princess of Wales speaks to New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins (Toby Melville/PA)

Later Charles, who is head of the Commonwealth, attended a Commonwealth Heads of Government leaders meeting and garden reception at Marlborough House.

The meeting came after Charles, William and Kate pleased crowds on The Mall with a surprise walkabout.

Charles mingled with leaders at the meeting before they all gathered in the garden for a group photograph with the Commonwealth mace.

King's coronation
The Prince of Wales during the reception (Toby Melville/PA)

Some 100 heads of state will be in London for the coronation on Saturday, with international representatives from 203 countries due to attend.

French president Emmanuel Macron, the presidents of Germany and Italy, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Sergio Mattarella, and Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will be among those in Westminster Abbey.

Chinese vice-president Han Zheng, who presided over a civil liberties crackdown in Hong Kong, is also on the King’s guest list, a move described as “outrageous” by Conservative MPs.

