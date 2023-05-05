UK Armed Forces overseas to mark coronation with events around the world

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of the UK Armed Forces deployed overseas will mark the coronation through a variety of events around the world.

The military personnel will be taking part in celebrations ranging from tea parties and village fetes to flypasts and gun salutes.

Persian Gulf personnel will spend the day revelling at a street party and village fete dubbed Desert Orb, while in Cyprus soldiers will attend a celebration alongside 20 dignitaries from the UN mission and Allied High Commissions.

We’re honoured to be taking part in the #Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort. As our soldiers and officers finalise their preparations for the big day tomorrow, we take a look behind the scenes. Watch the full video on YouTube: https://t.co/NwkGdUv59R pic.twitter.com/mmzHjBqROZ — British Army 🇬🇧 (@BritishArmy) May 5, 2023

In Gibraltar, soldiers have attended street parties and a 21-round gun salute by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, while a parade snaked through the streets in the centre of the headland on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Royal Navy’s HMS Spey will be dressed for the coronation with flags and bunting before hosting a Big Lunch including a large cake with the Union Jack and King’s Cypher on for the whole ship’s company.

A flypast of aircraft already based at Mount Pleasant Complex will take place above the skies of East Falkland.

Personnel deployed in Malaysia are poised for a Five Power Defence Arrangements coin ceremony, and around 150 members of the armed forces from Commonwealth countries will receive a unique coronation coin.

Soldiers from the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand who are deployed in support of Ukraine have joined a tea party near their headquarters in Germany, the Equipment Support at International Donors Coordination Cell (IDCC).

Col Andrew Rogers, Commander of IDCC, said: “This has been fantastic event and on behalf of the British and Commonwealth team I’d like to thank the USO for enabling us to share a small part of this momentous occasion with our international partners.

“Our deployed personnel will join the rest of the UK, the Commonwealth and the globe in enjoying this historic occasion throughout the weekend of celebration.”