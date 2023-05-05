UK Armed Forces overseas to mark coronation with events around the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Armed Forces overseas to mark coronation with events around the world

By Press Association
MoD handout photo dated 17/04/21 of personnel from the military conducting a Gun Salute in Gibralter, to mark the National Minute’s Silence on the occasion of the funeral The Duke of Edinburgh. Picture date: Saturday April 17, 2021. See PA story FUNERAL Philip. Photo credit should read: Cpl Connor Payne RAF/MoD/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
MoD handout photo dated 17/04/21 of personnel from the military conducting a Gun Salute in Gibralter, to mark the National Minute's Silence on the occasion of the funeral The Duke of Edinburgh. Picture date: Saturday April 17, 2021. See PA story FUNERAL Philip. Photo credit should read: Cpl Connor Payne RAF/MoD/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Members of the UK Armed Forces deployed overseas will mark the coronation through a variety of events around the world.

The military personnel will be taking part in celebrations ranging from tea parties and village fetes to flypasts and gun salutes.

Persian Gulf personnel will spend the day revelling at a street party and village fete dubbed Desert Orb, while in Cyprus soldiers will attend a celebration alongside 20 dignitaries from the UN mission and Allied High Commissions.

In Gibraltar, soldiers have attended street parties and a 21-round gun salute by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, while a parade snaked through the streets in the centre of the headland on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Royal Navy’s HMS Spey will be dressed for the coronation with flags and bunting before hosting a Big Lunch including a large cake with the Union Jack and King’s Cypher on for the whole ship’s company.

A flypast of aircraft already based at Mount Pleasant Complex will take place above the skies of East Falkland.

Personnel deployed in Malaysia are poised for a Five Power Defence Arrangements coin ceremony, and around 150 members of the armed forces from Commonwealth countries will receive a unique coronation coin.

Soldiers from the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand who are deployed in support of Ukraine have joined a tea party near their headquarters in Germany, the Equipment Support at International Donors Coordination Cell (IDCC).

Col Andrew Rogers, Commander of IDCC, said: “This has been fantastic event and on behalf of the British and Commonwealth team I’d like to thank the USO for enabling us to share a small part of this momentous occasion with our international partners.

“Our deployed personnel will join the rest of the UK, the Commonwealth and the globe in enjoying this historic occasion throughout the weekend of celebration.”

