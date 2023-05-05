Camilla becomes officially known as Queen Camilla from coronation day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Camilla becomes officially known as Queen Camilla from coronation day

By Press Association
Queen Camilla has completed her transformation from Queen Consort to Queen as her coronation day arrived (Ben Birchall/PA)
Queen Camilla has completed her transformation from Queen Consort to Queen as her coronation day arrived (Ben Birchall/PA)

Queen Camilla has completed her transformation from Queen Consort to Queen as her coronation day arrived.

The former Mrs Parker Bowles will be anointed and crowned in Westminster Abbey during a historic ceremony steeped in history and celebrated with great pageantry.

The official invitation to the day, the order of service, the Church of England’s prayers and Royal Collection souvenirs all hailed Camilla as the Queen or Queen Camilla.

Buckingham Palace tweeted late on the eve of the coronation, using “Queen Camilla” for the first time on the monarchy’s official account.

Sharing footage of the floral splendour and scene set in the coronation theatre, the post read: “Westminster Abbey is ready for the #Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla”.

Years of debate followed Camilla’s wedding to the then-Prince of Wales in 2005, when aides said she “intended” to be known as “Princess Consort” when her husband became monarch.

The late Queen backed Camilla to be Queen Consort in a Jubilee masterstroke, and the former Duchess of Cornwall has been referred to by the Palace as such since the King’s accession.

It ended years of debate over what the duchess – Charles’s former mistress – would eventually be called.

Royal Wedding – Marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles – Service of Prayer and Dedication – St George’s Chapel
Charles and Camilla on their wedding day in 2005 (PA)

The wife of a king automatically becomes a queen and only a change in legislation would have prevented Camilla from being so.

“Queen Camilla” appeared officially for the first time on the coronation invitations, with Buckingham Palace saying the May 6 ceremony was the appropriate time to start using the title in an official capacity.

Much has changed in the years since Charles – whom aides once said had no intention of remarrying – wed his long-term love.

Camilla was blamed for the breakdown of the prince’s marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, and, when news of their affair first came to light, she faced vitriolic criticism.

But in the decades after the Waleses’ divorce, the untimely death of Diana in 1997 and Camilla’s acceptance into The Firm, the public mood towards the former Mrs Parker Bowles softened.

King Charles III coronation
Charles and Camilla at a Jubilee lunch (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Camilla has gradually taken on a more prominent position within the royal family, including riding next to the Queen in her Diamond Jubilee carriage procession.

She also began to attend the State Opening of Parliament.

Through charity work championing literacy, and highlighting the problem of domestic abuse and sexual violence, Camilla has carved out her own royal role.

When the new King and Queen returned to Buckingham Palace shortly after Elizabeth II’s death they were greeted with cheers, applause – even kisses for Charles – from well-wishers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…