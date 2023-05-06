Live: Crowds gather in London ahead of King’s coronation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

After months of planning and preparation, the day of the King’s coronation is here.

Crowds are beginning to gather in London – before millions around the world tune in to see Charles crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Camilla.

9am: The congregation is seated at Westminster Abbey

10.20am: The King and Queen's procession sets off from Buckingham Palace

11am: Charles and Camilla arrive at the Abbey and the coronation ceremony begins

12pm: The King is crowned

1pm: The service ends and Charles and Camilla begin a procession back to the Palace in the Gold State Coach

2.15pm: The King, Queen and other royal family members appear on the Palace balcony for a flypast

7.53am

Anita Brook hired a minibus from Oxford to take her family to the coronation.

Wearing a Union Jack dress and a tiara, she said: “We travelled down at 4am and we arrived at The Mall just after 5am.

“We have got ages ranging from 82 to five. We had a little buck’s fizz on the way down.

“We are big royalists, we love it. We are here for every occasion. We were saddened by the funeral.”

Guests arriving at Westminster Abbey (Joe Giddens/PA)

The family of 10 have Union Jack umbrellas in case of rain.

Crowds are now 10-deep on The Mall and an announcement has been made asking people to put their tents away to make space.

Those gathered have started singing Sweet Caroline and waving flags.

7.50am

People attending the coronation service began filing into Westminster Abbey at just after 7.30am.

Dozens poured into the church wearing suits, fascinators, military uniforms and medals and religious clothing.

Sniffer dogs had been patrolling the area shortly before the guests filed in to the Abbey.

They will be seated from 9am after security checks are done.

7.47am

Final preparations are under way at Buckingham Palace, including on the balcony, where the King and Queen will gather with other royal family members at 2.15pm.

They are due to watch a flypast, although the weather could yet see that cancelled.

Final preparations on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

7.43am

Denise Maddox and her daughter Louise Maddox brought their touring caravan to London to ensure they could get up early for the coronation.

The pair scouted out the area on Friday night and took a 5am bus to get near Buckingham Palace.

Speaking on the Mall, Denise said: “I want to see the Gold State Coach. I wasn’t born for the Queen’s coronation and I don’t know if I will be here for William’s.

People gather near Trafalgar Square ahead of the coronation (Piroschka van de Wouw/PA)

“I have come because I might never see it in my lifetime again. It’s something I have wanted to do since the Queen passed away.”

The pair bought a bottle of champagne at Christmas to mark the coronation and have brought cornflakes to eat and Union Jack hats with a King Charles picture on the top.

7.35am

In around 90 minutes, the congregation will begin to arrive at Westminster Abbey, where a meticulously planned ceremony will get underway at 11am.

(PA Graphics)

The church has a long history when it comes to coronations.

When William, Duke of Normandy, defeated King Harold at Hastings in 1066, he was determined that he should be seen as the legitimate king of England.

He set his sights on being crowned in the new Abbey Church that Edward the Confessor had built beside his Palace at Westminster.

Final preparations are made in front of Westminster Abbey (Joe Giddens/PA)

For almost a thousand years, Westminster Abbey, with the Shrine of St Edward, King and Confessor, at its heart, has remained the place of coronation for our monarchs.

7.27am

The coronation has attracted dignitaries from around the globe. The Princess of Wales last night shared a photograph of her with US first lady Jill Biden and Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska.

Kate said it was “lovely” to see the wives of Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky.

7.23am

Republicans who have gathered in Trafalgar Square for a Not My King protest are currently outnumbered by royal fans.

The campaign group Republic hopes between 1,500 to 2,000 people will gather from 8am but by 7am there were only around 30 in attendance.

The group plans for the protest to be visible when the newly crowned King and Queen Camilla pass through Trafalgar Square on their way from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

(Piroschka van de Wouw/PA)

A large yellow banner has been unveiled with the words “abolish the monarchy”, while badges and T-shirts with the slogan “not my king” are being worn by demonstrators.

Hundreds of royal fans are in front of them facing The Mall in a bid to get a prime spot when the royal procession passes.

Many are wearing Union Jack hats or plastic crowns, while a heavy police presence is also present.

7.20am

Jenny Pegur and her sister Jane Soper spent £750 to stay at the Hilton in Tower Bridge so they could wake up early and get a good spot along The Mall.

Speaking in St James’s Park, Ms Pegur, who had travelled from Bristol, said: “This is my first royal event. We are never going to see this again. My sister twisted my arm. I’m a bit nervous about the crowds.

“We woke up at 3am and had the taxi booked for 5.45.”

The pair are stocked up on Marks & Spencer sandwiches and rose and pink champagne to drink.

Metropolitan Police officers march along The Mall as they head to their positions (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms Soper added: “I’m proud to be here. I just don’t think people embrace it enough. I just want to embrace being part of history so in 100 years’ time when everyone looks at the photos they will see grandma there.

“I’m proud of King Charles. Who else does a 70-year apprenticeship? Who else has waited so long?”

7.15am

The royal family’s Twitter account has shared a video of the Abbey. The stage is set.

Westminster Abbey is ready for the #Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/LfS3wJBK4k — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 5, 2023

7.11am

The Archbishop of York has arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Stephen Cottrell walked into the church while talking on his mobile telephone at around 6.45am.

A bus carrying men wearing military uniforms, medals and hats, and women with fascinators also arrived at the abbey.

(PA Graphics)

7.10am

With a long wait before the coronation procession appears, the crowd at the top of Whitehall is looking for ways to stay entertained.

There were spontaneous cheers and applause as a portable toilet on the back of a flatbed truck made its way down the street towards Westminster.

Crowds begin to gather along The Mall (James Manning/PA)

Minutes earlier, the public had been treated to a team of 13 horses, ridden by military personnel heading in the same direction.

7.07am

Veteran Harry Axtell, 63, has travelled down from the Wirral to watch the coronation.

Dressed in his military uniform, Mr Axtell said: “Because I’m a veteran there is a dedicated area at Buckingham Palace. We should have a superb view.

Crowds begin to gather along The Mall ahead of the coronation (Niall Carson/PA)

“I served for Queen and country, now King and country. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. My son is part of the procession helping behind the scenes. He started at 4am this morning.”

6.50am

Eyes around the world may be on the UK today – but eyes in and around London will be on the skies. That is because a 70% chance of rain could see the flypast this afternoon cancelled.

While the rain will not be “too heavy”, it is going to be “a bit grey, damp and drizzly”, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said yesterday.

Here is the latest outlook for the weather in London over the #CoronationWeekend pic.twitter.com/fyepWuFh47 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 5, 2023

Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston also said yesterday there is only a “50/50” chance of the flypast – scheduled to fly over The Mall and Buckingham Palace at about 2.30pm – going ahead if there is rain and low cloud.

6.45am

The viewing areas have already opened along the King and Queen’s procession route, with prime spots up for grabs by revellers desperate to catch a glimpse of Charles and Camilla ahead of the UK’s first coronation since June 1953.

6.35am

Today is the start of what is essentially a national three-day celebration of the King’s coronation.

Tens of millions of people from across the Commonwealth and around the world are expected to tune in for the pomp and grandeur in London later.

After months of work, the mammoth preparations are complete. Now it is time to get the party started.

(PA Graphics)